‘Check Please’ dinner-theatre dates in Surrey for 5 actors and audience in hotel ballroom

Arsh Farasat, Kate Huxham and Juliet Logan, from left, rehearse the play “Check Please” at Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s studio in Surrey. (Submitted photo)

A comedy about first dates gone wrong hits the stage in Surrey during another dinner-theatre show from Royal Canadian Theatre Company.

Jonathan Rand’s “Check Please” is featured on two nights, Jan. 20-21, at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel, in 8 p.m. plays co-presented by Dine Out Vancouver Festival.

The Friday-Saturday shows promise a three-course gourmet dinner for $105.60 per person in a hotel ballroom filled with 28 circular tables, according to a floorplan posted to theatre company website (rctheatreco.com). A table of six seats is priced at $573.60.

Meal options are braised short rib, seared salmon with lemon grass or gnocchi rigatte, with starter of tortilla soup and dessert of cannoli or chocolate mousse. Food is included in the admission price, and drinks will be available for purchase.

A cast of five will play “Check Please,” a story of relatable first dates that just seem to get worse and worse. Dating can be hard, “especially when your date happens to be a raging kleptomaniac, or your grandmother’s bridge partner, or a mime,” says Crystal Weltzin, production manager.

“‘Check Please’ follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse — until they do. Could there possibly be a light at the end of the tunnel?”

Last January, in a dinner-theatre first for the company, Royal Canadian staged Nick Hall’s “Eat Your Heart Out” at the Sheraton as part of the Dine Out Vancouver festival. With such stagings, the company aims to bring “fun and fine dining together to help dispel the January blues.”



