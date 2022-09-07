Marley’s Ghost looms behind Ebenezer Scrooge in ‘A Wonderheads Christmas Carol,’ touring to Surrey in December. (Submitted file photo: Daryl Turner)

ENTERTAINMENT

Christmas concerts, big-puppet show, panto and more announced at Surrey theatres

Seasonal shows start Nov. 25 with Natalie McMaster with Donnell Leahy in ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’

Don’t look now, but Christmas concerts and shows are starting to fill Surrey’s entertainment calendar.

Just announced by Live Nation is “A Celtic Family Christmas” concert featuring Maritime fiddlers Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy, on Friday, Nov. 25 at Bell Performing Arts Centre. Tickets sold on the website ticketmaster.ca start at $128, or call 1-855-682-6736.

Also at the Sullivan-area theatre, “A Wonderheads Christmas Carol” returns Dec. 6 with “glowing ghosts, 10-foot-tall puppets and more in a magical holiday masterpiece,” in a theatrical re-imagining of the Charles Dickens classic.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

• RELATED, from 2021: ‘Pixar meets Jim Henson’ Christmas show coming to Surrey with masks, puppets, music.

A week later, on Dec. 12, Zachary Stevenson will star in “Buddy’s Holly Jolly Christmas,” a tribute concert presented by The Original Legends of Rock ‘n’ Roll, with Ben Klein as Elvis, Cassandra Jean as Brenda Lee and The Legends All-Star Band.

Over at Surrey Arts Centre, Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir returns Dec. 6 with another “Holly Jolly Christmas” concert, the latest for the choir in its 30 years of performing at the Bear Creek Park theatre. Seats are sold at tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566.

December is pantomime time, with Royal Canadian Theatre Company presenting “The Snow Queen: A Frozen Adventure” at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage. The eight-show run, from Dec. 16-26, promises fun music, corny jokes and Disney-ish delights this year. Kerri Norris directs the panto, written by Crystal Weltzin. More show details are posted on rctheatreco.com.

• RELATED: Play time: Surrey theatre companies line up comedies, musicals, monologues this fall/winter


Arts and EntertainmentChristmas ShowsSurrey

