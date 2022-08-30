Circus touring to Surrey promises ‘unique’ acts under big-top tent in mall parking lot

Motorcyclist shown on the website for The American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio. (Photo: americancrowncircus.com)

Another circus is coming to Surrey, this time under a “white castle big top” set up in a parking lot at Guildford Town Centre.

The American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio website lists 11 show times at the mall from Thursday, Sept. 15 to Monday, Sept. 19.

Cities on the circus tour this month include Surrey, Kamloops, Tsawwassen, Abbotsford, Nanaimo and others

“International acts from around the continent” are featured, according to a post on americancrowncircus.com, where tickets are sold for $10 and up.

“This unique circus was designed with the family audience in mind. Children and adults will be captivated as aerial artistry unfolds, motorcycles madness, acrobats defying the law of gravity inches from their seats.”

A 2019 promo video on YouTube shows the circus acts and tent.

The event website details the history of the American Crown Circus, dating back to the first Circo Osorio in 1927. By the mid-1990s members of the family stopped performing at Circus Circus in Las Vegas to create their own touring circus, and expanded into Canada in 2017.

“Francisco (Pancho), Leoncio Enrique (Leo) and Roberto Carlos (Rob) are three brothers that continue to live the dream of owning a circus,” the website says.

“Their father Herminio Osorio and mother Rosabelia Osorio retired from the family business – ‘Circo Osorio Mexico’ – to bring these brothers to the United Sates to achieve their dreams. Like all immigrant families, they started with nothing when they first arrived in the U.S. Herminio and Rosabelia wished for their children to become successful Doctors and Lawyers; but with the love and passion for circus in their blood, they decided to continue in the family business and open their own circus.”

De parte de toda la Familia del Circo Osorio te decíamos,un Feliz Cumpleaños El Show De Piolin 🎂 🎈 🎁 ! @ElshowdePiolin pic.twitter.com/RvkQNHYgnX — American Crown Circus & Circo Osorio Official (@CircusOsorio) December 2, 2021

Early this summer, Royal Canadian International Circus set up a Big Top tent at Cloverdale Fairgrounds for a run of shows, starting June 23. Surrey was the company’s fourth stop, and first in B.C., on a border-hopping tour this year, after a two-year break from circus shows.



