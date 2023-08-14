Close to 800 beer-drinkers expected at Surrey Civic Plaza for annual ‘Battle’

Mugs and tickets for the 2023 Battle of the Brews in Surrey. (Contributed photo)

Surrey Civic Plaza will be filled with hundreds of beer drinkers this Saturday afternoon (Aug. 19).

The fifth annual Battle of the Brews will feature 21 breweries and other beverage partners, live music, yard games, food trucks and more from 1 to 5 p.m.

Tickets are $50 each on surreyfirefighters.com, or $400 for 10, and all proceeds benefit youth initiatives of Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society.

“You buy a ticket, go in and you get to sample,” said Jordan Sadowski, event organizer. “It’s convenient because there’s no additional tickets or tokens to buy.”

Attendees vote for their favourite beers to help decide which brewers walk away with “axe” trophies.

This year’s Battle of the Brews will feature live country music by Tanner Olsen Band, in step with the event’s new media sponsor, JR-Country.

The radio station’s promotional push has given the event a big boost this summer, Sadowski said.

“Ticket sales are definitely up and they’re trending toward probably about 35 to 40 per cent higher than they’ve been before, which is great,” he noted.

Yard games and beer draw people to the annual Battle of the Brews event in Surrey every August. (File photo)

Tanner Olsen Band will perform at the 2023 Battle of the Brews in Surrey.

Last year’s event drew close to 550 people.

“We have a soft sell-out, we’ll call it, at 800 people, and there’s an absolute max capacity of 1,000 if we get there,” Sadowski added. “Our highest attendance was 750, which was really good, pre-pandemic in 2019. And this year, right now, we’re sitting at just shy of 700, and we usually sell 100 tickets week-of, so I suspect we’ll be higher than we’ve ever been.”

Battle-goers are given souvenir mini tasting mugs, and are encouraged to bring reusable water bottles for the free refill stations on site. Food can be bought at the trucks on the plaza, and some complimentary snacks will be available.

From 3 Dogs Brewing to White Rock Beach Beer, the participating breweries are listed alphabetically on the firefighters’ website.

By card and cash, funds are raised in a 50/50 draw, raffle and donations.

PHOTOS/STORY FROM 2019: Battle of the Brews raises $42K in Surrey.

Asked about a fundraising goal this year, Sadowski said he’d be extremely happy to get over $65,000, with everything said and done. That would be a great number. I feel like we’re definitely on track to at least matching the highest total we’ve ever had.”

The convenience of all-in beverage sampling for one admission price is welcomed by vendors and ticketbuyers alike, Sadowski said.

“The process is a little bit quicker without having to exchange tickets, buy tickets and all that,” he explained. “The feedback we get from the breweries is that they like to spend time talking to people about their beers and not have to spend time taking tickets or tokens. They’re happy to come out and just chat and socialize and really market their product. It’s donated beverages by these vendors and it’s all for charity with money that goes back into the community.”

Since 1994, Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society has raised money to improve health care, increase education, tackle hunger and support various community initiatives and youth programs in Surrey.



