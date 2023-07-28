Cloverdale non-profit looking for police and firefighters to compete in charity boxing event

Frankie La Sasso (5th from right) and Laurentia LaSasso (5th from left) meet with fighters and sponsors ahead of their charity boxing event to support the development of a new Parkinson’s Disease wellness centre they plan to open in Cloverdale. (Photo submitted: Laurentia LaSasso)

Fighters are still needed for a local charity boxing event.

Frankie La Sasso and his mom Laurentia LaSasso are looking for police and firefighters to battle it out in their “Guns and Hoses” boxing clash. All potential pugilists will go toe-to-toe for three, 90-second rounds the night of the boxing gala.

They are hosting the fights through their charity “Punch Out Parkinson’s” to raise money for a new not-for-profit outreach facility, the Punch Out Parkinson’s Wellness Centre.

Frankie and Laurentia held a “Meet and Match” July 26 to set up matches and to acquaint fighters with the training process. Laurentia said the Meet and Match went well. She said everyone involved is eager to fight in the event three months from now.

“We have about six of our matches paired up,” She noted. “We are still looking for six more people to fight in three boxing matches.”

Laurentia said after eight years of working with people stricken with Parkinson’s Disease, they have finally become a fully-registered charity.

“Our mission is to provide a one stop centre for the much-needed programs, which are proven to support their physical, mental and emotional well-being,” Laurentia explained. “A Parkinson’s centre is desperately needed for a disease that is afflicting 30 people each and every day in Canada alone.”

She said the centre will meet the needs of family members too.

Apart from several more fighters, Laurentia added she and Frankie are still looking for a few more event sponsors.

Laurentia also wanted to thank the main sponsor of Guns and Hoses, Tony Bhinder, for everything he’s doing for the event. Bhinder owns both companies listed as presenting sponsors: Blue Capital and Mainland Trucking.

Laurentia said the boxing gala will be “a night of fun, food, and entertainment that we think will be a little outside the box of the norm.”

She said after the seven-fight card, gala-goers will enjoy an event that will shift to a night of music and dance.

“Our entertainment for the evening is top notch and extremely diversified,” she added. “Cocktail hour, presentations, cultural dance, a DJ, dancing, and one of Vancouver’s top performing groups—Trilojay.”

“Guns and Hoses” is scheduled for Oct. 20. It will be held at the Aria Banquet & Convention Centre in North Surrey. For more info, to get tickets, or to view the evening’s full program, visit punchoutparkinsonsgala.ca. Anyone interested in signing up to fight in a charity boxing match can call 778-887-9058.

Frankie and Lauren are also accepting donations for the wellness centre through punchoutparkinsonsgala.ca.

For more info on Frankie’s gym, visit box2fit.com. Box 2 Fit is located at 17767 64th Avenue in Cloverdale and at 1493 Johnston Road in White Rock.



