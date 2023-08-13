Colourful pour painting pieces by young artist coming to White Rock shop

Young artist Rachel Gray’s pour painting pieces will be on display and for sale at The Shop Next Door in White Rock starting Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Contributed photo) Young artist Rachel Gray’s pour painting pieces will be on display and for sale at The Shop Next Door in White Rock starting Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Contributed photo) Young artist Rachel Gray’s pour painting pieces will be on display and for sale at The Shop Next Door in White Rock starting Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023. (Contributed photo)

A young artist is featuring her pieces at The Shop Next Door in White Rock starting this Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Rachel Gray, 23, is originally from White Rock, and moved back to the seaside city with her wife, Em, recently after spending some time in the Okanagan.

Her pieces feature acrylic “pour painting” on canvas, a style where she pours different shades of paint onto each canvas to create her colourful works of art.

Because Rachel is autistic, art is not only a passion for her, it’s a passion that she loves to share.

“It’s a huge passion for her… she knows how impactful (creating art) can be for mental health,” Em said, adding that Rachel likes to spread the message that everyone can be an artist if they want, and be as inclusive as possible.

“She’s an emerging artist – her art was displayed in galleries in Penticton, and being able to display and sell her art here is huge for her.”

A distinctive co-op located at 1187 Johnston Rd., The Shop Next Door came to life through Five Corners Cafe’s Catherine Honeywell and daughter Jess, with the location literally, right next door to the cafe.

Featuring everything from original art in oils and acrylics, to jewelry, up-cycled clothing, re-worked and re-imagined home decor, and re-purposed vintage collectibles, The Shop Next Door focuses on one-of-a-kind creations that people have made themselves, rather than mass-produced items available anywhere.

“It’s exciting to have her here,” Jess Honeywell said of their latest vendor.

“(Her paintings) are abstract and full of colour, full of energy and detail.”

Much of Rachel’s inspiration is taken from nature, both locally and from their time in the Okanagan, Em shared.

Starting Aug. 15, Rachel’s works will be featured for one year at The Shop Next Door; she’ll create and add new pieces every month.

