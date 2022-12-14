FILE - Adam Sandler and wife, Jackie Sandler, appear at the Governors Awards on Nov. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Adam Sandler and wife, Jackie Sandler, appear at the Governors Awards on Nov. 19, 2022 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Comedian and actor Adam Sandler to get 2023 Mark Twain Prize

‘Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing’

Over the years, The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has gone to such luminaries as Richard Pryor, Carl Reiner, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, George Carlin and Ellen DeGeneres. Next year, it’s going to the guy who made us crack up as Happy Gilmour.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts said Tuesday that Adam Sandler would receive the prestigious award at a gala on March 19.

“Adam Sandler has entertained audiences for over three decades with his films, music, and his tenure as a fan favorite cast member on ‘SNL,’” said Kennedy Center President Deborah F. Rutter in a statement. “Adam has created characters that have made us laugh, cry, and cry from laughing.”

The 56-year-old actor-comedian, who this year starred in the well-received Netflix basketball drama-comedy “Hustle,” has created a list of funny films, like “Happy Gilmore,” “Billy Madison,” “Grown Ups,” “Big Daddy,” “The Longest Yard” and “The Waterboy.”

His role as Howard Ratner in “Uncut Gems” garnered Sandler several nominations and awards, including winning the National Board of Review and the Independent Spirit Award.

RELATED: Adam Sandler makes a surprise cameo in Montreal couple’s wedding photos

ComedyMovies and TV

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, ‘Ellen’ show’s dancing DJ, dies at 40

Just Posted

Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth: Which way will he go? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Hard lobbying on Surrey policing debate as Farnworth to receive city’s report Thursday

Julia Phillips and her French bulldog, Theo, pose for a photo in the light tunnel at Bright Walk in White Rock. (Tricia Weel photo)
PHOTOS: Bright Walk in White Rock is alight for the season

Actor/musician Hayley Sales at Turtle Recording Studios during filming of the movie “When Christmas Was Young.” (Photo: Facebook.com/turtlerecording)
PHOTOS/TRAILER: Sheryl Crow-backed Christmas movie shot at Surrey music studio

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth speaks during a news conference in Vancouver on April 11, 2022. British Columbia is introducing a two-tiered heat alert and response system to help people and communities stay safe this summer when temperatures rise. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
OUR VIEW: Farnworth, consistency, and Surrey’s policing furor

Pop-up banner image