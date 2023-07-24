Scottish comedian Danny Bhoy in a promo photo posted to facebook.com/DannyBhoy.

COMEDY

Comedian Danny Bhoy on Surrey stage for ‘Now Is Not a Good Time’ tour show this fall

Over the past decade he has performed a few times at Surrey’s Bell theatre

Scottish comic Danny Bhoy will return to Surrey for another comedy show this fall.

The Just For Laughs company has booked Bell Performing Arts Centre for Bhoy’s “Now Is Not a Good Time” tour date, on Thursday, Nov. 2.

He’ll also perform at Vancouver’s Chan Centre on Nov. 3, and in Victoria on Nov. 4.

Bhoy’s unique brand of observational storytelling has been a hit with audiences around the world, including recent sold-out shows in Australia and New Zealand.

“It’s been a long wait for the globe-trotting Scot and his ever-growing fanbase but 2023 sees the arrival of Danny Bhoy with his brand-new show Now Is Not A Good Time,” says a post on the Bell theatre’s website, where tickets are sold, starting at $55.30. Tour and ticket details are also found on hahaha.com.

Over the past decade Bhoy has performed a few times at Surrey’s Bell theatre, including two “Age of Fools” dates in December 2019.

• RELATED: Disco-era group Boney M. is coming to Surrey for a concert on fall tour.

Other shows coming to the Bell this year include a “Menopause the Musical” sequel called “Cruising Through ‘The Change,’” on Friday, Sept. 15. The theatre is also a stage for several tribute shows including two featuring the music of ABBA (one in June, another in September), and an Australian Bee Gees Show in October.

Also, a Halloween-month tour will bring “The Vampire Circus” to the Bell on Oct. 11, in a horror-circus production where Tim Burton meets Cirque Du Soleil.

The Bell’s calendar also highlights the comedy show “My One & Only” starring Im Hussein, the Four Seasons musical tribute “Oh What A Night!” and the return of James and Jamesy in “O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy.”


