Comedians Brian Regan, Sugar Sammy and Comic Strippers troupe announce shows in Surrey

Comedians are coming to Surrey’s Bell Performing Arts Centre this fall and winter.

Live Nation Entertainment announced a Feb. 2 date for Brian Regan, who’s been billed as “one of the best stand-ups in the country by critics, fans and fellow comedians” and “the perfect balance of sophisticated writing and physicality.”

The all-ages show at the Sullivan-area theatre is part of a 30-city tour of North American for Regan, who debuted his second Netflix stand-up special, “Brian Regan: On The Rocks,” last February. His first Netflix special, “Brian Regan: Nunchucks And Flamethrowers,” was out in 2017 and is also available as a vinyl album.

The Miami-born entertainer is a regular on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and was often seen on David Letterman’s show.

Tickets for Regan’s comedy show in Surrey go on sale Sept. 16 at 10 a.m., on livenation.com.

Meantime, Montreal-raised comedian Sugar Sammy has announced a 2023 Canadian tour that includes a return to Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey on Feb. 17, 2023. “Sign up now to receive access to the best tickets at the best rate,” says a post on his Facebook page. “Presale will start in mid October.”

Also at the Bell, the Comic Strippers troupe will return on Friday, Nov. 18 with their male-stripper parody and improv-comedy show. All tickets are $49 on tickets.bellperformingartscentre.com.



