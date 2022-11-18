Comedy shows flood Surrey as Gerry Dee, Sugar Sammy and other funny people announce dates

People looking for some laughs will find several comedy shows on the calendar in Surrey.

Gerry Dee has announced a return to Bell Performing Arts Centre on April 27, 2023, as has Sugar Sammy for the night of Feb. 17.

Tickets for both shows are now on sale via bellperformingartscentre.com, or call 604-507-6355.

Both Dee and Sammy are Canadian comedians who’ve performed at the Sullivan-area theatre in the past.

From Montreal, Sammy “hits on cultural, social and political themes with great charm and finesse. He is a king of crowd work and audience interaction,” raves a post on the Bell theatre website, where tickets for his show start at $54.99.

Fellow funnyman Dee is best known for his TV roles on “Mr. D” and host of the Canadian version of the “Family Feud” game show. His “Best Medicine” tour is presented by Live Nation Entertainment, and tickets for the Surrey show start at $165.

Earlier, Live Nation Entertainment announced a Feb. 2 date for the Miami-born Brian Regan, billed as “one of the best stand-ups in the country by critics, fans and fellow comedians” and “the perfect balance of sophisticated writing and physicality.” The all-ages show at the Sullivan-area theatre is part of a 30-city tour of North American for Regan.

Also announced for the Bell, on Dec. 16, is Mike Delamont’s “God is a Scottish Drag Queen: Christmas Special,” a scripted comedy. In this solo show, ‘God’ is portrayed as a middle-aged, Scottish auntie. “The title tends to scare a few people away, and the title is by far the most blasphemous part of the show, but the show itself really isn’t,” Delamont told the Now-Leader in 2020.

• READ MORE: Sold-out in Surrey: the ‘Second Coming of Delamont’s ‘God is a Scottish Drag Queen’

Other shows in the Victoria-based performer’s series played Surrey Arts Centre in recent years, prior to the pandemic. At the Bell next month, “God returns to Surrey with the most popular show in the series,” says a webpost. “God, dressed in a holiday power suit, comes down to expound on everything from Tiny Tim to Eggnog in a hilarious, heartwarming, and unforgettable night of comedy that has quickly become a holiday classic of its own.”

Early in the new year, more laughs will be had at Surrey Arts Centre in the return of the Snowed In Comedy Tour, on Jan. 26. Surrey is among 70 cities on the 14th-year tour, featuring comedians Dan Quinn, Pete Zedlacher, Paul Myrehaug and Erica Sigurdson this time around.

Next year, other comedy shows at Surrey Arts Centre include “Juliet: A Revenge Comedy” on March 10, the annual “I Am Woman! Hear Me Laff!” show in celebration of International Women’s Day, the Roy Surette-directed “Driving Me Crazy” (March 2-4) and Keith Alessi’s musical comedy “Tomatoes Tried to Kill Me But Banjos Saved My Life” (Feb. 11), his story of leaving the corporate world, fighting cancer and realizing a dream.

In Cloverdale, comedy shows are performed weekly (Friday/Saturday) at the Yuk Yuk’s club at Elements Casino. Check the show calendar on yukyuks.com/surrey.



