Concerts at Softball City to feature rock, country artists this summer in South Surrey

New ‘Russell & Roots’ series a stage for Marianas Trench, Big Wreck, LOCASH and others on 2 dates

With charities in mind, a new concert series will bring rock and country music to South Surrey’s Softball City on a pair of Saturdays this summer.

Two Russell & Roots concerts will see Marianas Trench headline a rock show July 29, followed by a country concert Aug. 12 featuring LOCASH and other performers.

Capacity for each concert will be around 3,000 ticketholders on a diamond at the softball facility, with food and beverages trucks parked nearby, according to marketing co-ordinator Ray McGill.

Lineups were announced Tuesday (April 25) for the two-part series, presented by Newton-based Russell Brewing and The Festival Company, a production company based in Vancouver.

Tickets are sold on russellandroots.com starting Friday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

Series organizers say net profits will be donated “back to the community, supporting several local organizations” including Surrey Fire Fighters, LIFTED youth and mental health and Softball City.

The CFOX radio station-presented rock concert July 29 will also feature Big Wreck, Default and The Wild.

James Barker Band, Meghan Patrick and other artists will take the stage Aug. 12 on country night, presented by 93.7 JR Country.



