CONCERTS: Shout-out to Tears For Fears for 40 years of enduring music

Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal have performed in Vancouver just three times since mid-1980s

Curt Smith, left, and Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears in a promo photo.

Who’s the greatest British pop-music duo of all-time?

Pet Shop Boys? Nah.

Wham? Nope.

The Eurythmics? Getting warmer.

Erasure? Not a chance.

For my money it’s Tears for Fears, who filled Vancouver’s Rogers Arena with sharp pop hooks on Monday night (July 24) and left the crowd wanting more.

The fab duo of Curt Smith and Roland Orzabal led a well-rehearsed band through two hours of hits including the two biggest (“Pale Shelter” and “Mad World”) from their very first album, The Hurting, released in 1983.

Forty years later, Tears For Fears still sounds fresh and vital, judging by cuts from their most recent studio album, 2022’s The Tipping Point.

Surprisingly, the band has performed in Vancouver just three times since the mid-1980s, including Monday’s concert date.

Just three of the set’s 18 songs were from Tears For Fears’ landmark Songs From the Big Chair album, including “Everybody Wants to Rule the World,” a show-closing “Shout” and the mash-up of “Head Over Heels/Broken.” I would have loved to hear “Mothers Talk” and “I Believe,” but maybe next time.

Check out the full set on setlist.fm.

Five songs in, the Beatles-esque “Sowing the Seeds of Love” called for psychedelic images of sunflowers and flying butterflies on the circular big screen behind the band. Seats to the side of the stage didn’t have much of a view of those images, which were best seen from the end of the arena. That might need a fix.

Orzabal and Smith sure have chemistry when it comes to vocals, and Vancouver-area drummer Jamie Wollam was a force on his kit all night long.

The show also revealed the strength of Tears For Fears’ newest songs, which figured prominently.

The night’s two-song encore began with a slow, relatively quiet version of Radiohead’s “Creep,” which reminded me of The Cowboy Junkies doing Lou Reed’s “Sweet Jane” in the 1980s.

Back in 1991, Smith and Orzabal parted company (triggered by Orzabal’s perfectionist approach to production and delays caused by Smith’s jet-setting lifestyle, reportedly), and Orzabal carried the torch for nearly a decade of solo-ish work.

Thankfully they reunited and released the album Everybody Loves a Happy Ending in 2004.

And here they are, nearly 20 years later, making fans happy again with music that endures.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

ConcertsLive music