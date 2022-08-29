Conservationist and children’s author visits South Surrey

Conservationist and author Mark Angelo with his book for children, The Little Creek That Could, will be featured in a storytime/signing event at Indigo Grandview Corners on Sept. 17. Contributed photo

Mark Angelo is a globally renowned river conservationist, speaker, teacher, writer, and paddler.

He’s also founder and chair of both BC Rivers Day and World Rivers Day, which will be celebrated on Sept. 25 by millions of people in close to 100 countries.

But it’s in his capacity as a children’s author that the Burnaby resident will be visiting Indigo Grandview Corners’ IndigoKids section in South Surrey (2453 161A St.) for a storytime and book-signing event, 1 p.m. on Sept. 17.

Based on true events, his The Little Creek That Could tells the hopeful and inspiring story of how a severely damaged natural stream was brought back to life.

In the attractively-illustrated book, a young teacher, whose love for rivers goes back to his childhood, sadly finds that a stream close to his school is polluted and lifeless.

Meeting an older gentleman who lived nearby for many years, he hears how beautiful the creek once was. Inspired by these reminiscences, the teacher – together with his colleagues and their students – embark on a journey to make the creek healthy again.

Informing the narrative are Angelo’s own experiences leading numerous river and stream restoration efforts, including those along Guichon Creek, the real-life “little creek that could.”

“The book tells the true story of our 50-year effort to clean-up and restore a once severely damaged local stream and highlights the fact that nature can heal itself, if only given a chance,” said Angelo, who continues to be a mentor for conservation groups and young people with an interest in water-related issues.

“I think that’s an important, and positive message for kids.”

Among his many accolades, Angelo is a recipient of the Order of BC and the Order of Canada for his efforts to protect and restore rivers, both locally and around the world.

He has a proud record of paddling more than 1,000 rivers in over 100 countries – perhaps more than any other individual – and his work has been the subject of several feature films.

More information on Angelo’s book can be found at the https://www.thelittlecreekthatcould.com/



