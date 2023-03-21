FILE - Rick Allen, of Def Leppard, arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. Allen says he recovering from an attack earlier this month, March 2023, outside a Florida hotel. Allen, who was in South Florida to perform a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the the Four Seasons hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Rick Allen, of Def Leppard, arrives at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center on Friday, March 29, 2019, in New York. Allen says he recovering from an attack earlier this month, March 2023, outside a Florida hotel. Allen, who was in South Florida to perform a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the the Four Seasons hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Def Leppard drummer recovering from attack outside hotel

Police arrested a 19-year-old man, but said they don’t have a motive for the attack

Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen says he is recovering from an attack earlier this month outside a Florida hotel.

Allen, who was in South Florida to perform a show at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, was attacked while taking a smoke break outside the the Four Seasons hotel on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

Police arrested a 19-year-old man, but said they don’t have a motive for the attack. They did not identify either the suspect, or Allen, in the police report.

But in a social media post, Allen, 59, said he’s thankful for all the support he has received from this fans. He said he’s also relieved that his wife, Lauren, wasn’t with him when the incident occurred, and that they are now “working on recovering in a safe space.”

Police said the assailant was hiding behind a pillar outside the hotel while Allen was smoking a cigarette. The man ran at Allen, knocking him to the ground.

According to the police report, a woman saw Allen fall and ran to help him, and the man then attacked her.

The man then ran to another hotel and started breaking car windows until he was stopped by witnesses and police arrived. He was arrested and charged with two counts of battery, four counts of criminal mischief, and abusing an elderly or disabled adult.

Allen lost his left arm in an accident in 1984.

In a photo posted on Instagram, Allen was wearing a blue Fort Lauderdale police t-shirt.

RELATED: Janet Jackson, Def Leppard, Nicks join Rock Hall of Fame

Pop Music

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gwyneth Paltrow’s court case begins for Deer Valley ski crash

Just Posted

Portrait of Nirmal Singh Gill, slain by skinheads in Surrey in 1998. (Screen shot from Imtiaz Popat’s film, Hate Can Kill)
Film honours Surrey Sikh caretaker slain by skinheads in 1998

Kids in the U-12 age group participate in drills at Cloverdale Athletic Park a few years ago. Surrey United’s Jeff Clarke is raising awareness about the lack of available turf fields to play soccer on around the city. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Concerns raised over lack of turf playing fields in Surrey

Police have closed 64th Avenue from 152nd Street to 146th Street and 64th Avenue Tuesday morning after a collision.(Screenshot: Google Maps)
Road closed after crash knocks down hydro pole in Surrey

About 20 fiddle students perform in a St. Paddy’s Day flash mob at the Museum of Surrey March 17. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)
Fiddle flash mob takes over museum in Cloverdale