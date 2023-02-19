Delta hosting free activities for Family Day

Pick up a racquet and give bedminton a try at the North Delta Recreation Centre this Family Day (Monday, Feb. 20) from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. (City of Delta/Facebook photo)

The City of Delta is hosting a variety of free programs and activities this Family Day (Feb. 20).

Skate lessons, wheelchair sports and Water Smart sessions are all slated for Sungod Recreation Centre (7815 112th St.), while the North Delta Recreation Centre (11415 84th Ave.) will host family art class, stick-and-puck hockey, family dance and theatre movement class, badminton, pickleball and an “Amazing Race.”

Registration for all activities is available through cityofdelta.perfectmind.com.

Skate lessons at Sungod run from 12:15 to 1:15 p.m. All family members must register to participate, and all registrants must wear CSA-approved multi-impact helmets.

From 1 to 3 p.m., families can learn the skills and fundamentals of wheelchair sports through fun games. With a focus on physical literacy skills, this session will be open to participants of all abilities, with a focus on those with physical disabilities. Bring your own sports wheelchair if you have one, otherwise a wheelchair will be provided.

The fun, interactive Water Smart sessions focus on the Lifesaving Society’s five Water Smart messages: stay within arm’s reach, swim with a buddy, wear a lifejacket, check the ice, and swim to survive skills. Parent participation is required for anyone under the age of seven. and participants have the chance to win a lifejacket. Session times are 10:30 to 11:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., and 12:30 to 1:15 p.m.

Do you think you are the wittiest and fastest family in North Delta? Come out and try to beat other local families in a race around the North Delta Recreation Centre from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Register your family or household — all ages welcome.

In Family Art, taking place from 10 to 11 a.m. at NDRC, participants will make art as a family and explore different mediums of art to create a family portrait.

From 11:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., bring your family to NDRC to practice your hockey skills then play a game of shinny. A CSA-approved multi-impact helmet with half (ages 19+ only) or full cage is required. Wooden sticks are permitted and plastic/foam pucks only. Every family member must register separately.

Family Dance and Theatre allows participants to explore different types dance and theatre through fun games and activities from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register one family member only to join in the fun.

From 3 to 5:30, residents are invited to come and prepare a meal with their family. While cooking, participants will spend time discussing meal prep and safety around the kitchen. This will be a fun, hands-on cooking experience, with a recipe centered on what kids can help with at home for the family to share and enjoy.

From beginners to seasoned pros, anyone can pick up a racquet or paddle and take part in badminton and pickleball at NDRC from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The city is also hosting a trio of Water Smart sessions at the Ladner Leisure Centre (4600 Clarence Taylor Cres.), as well as Amazing Race, dance, skate lessons, cooking class, Family Art, sitck-and-puck, and “multi-sport fun” at the South Delta Recreation Centre (1720 56th St.) this Family Day.

As well, the Douglas J. Husband Discovery Centre (4450 Clarence Taylor Cres.) is holding a free, fun-filled afternoon of drop-in heritage activities from 12 to 5 p.m., including face painting, a photo booth, a scavenger hunt with prizes, family crafts and games, gallery tours, postcard writing, creating land forms with the sand table, and watching a delta form on the centre’s water table. There will also be popcorn, light refreshments, and prizes up for grabs.

Plus, members of the Delta Heritage Society will be making a genealogy presentation at 2 p.m. wherein attendees can learn techniques to get started on their own family genealogy project.

RELATED: Happening around Delta: week of Feb. 16



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta