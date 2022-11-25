Delta Literary Arts Society hosting free all-ages holiday show

Suki’s Reindeer Wish to be staged at North Delta Centre for the Arts on Saturday, Dec. 10

Delta Literary Arts Society is hosting “Suki’s Reindeer Wish,” a winter-themed production for children, at the North Delta Centre for the Arts on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022. (Delta Literary Arts Society image)

The Delta Literary Arts Society is hosting a free holiday show in North Delta next month.

On Saturday, Dec. 10, DLAS is presenting a performance of Suki’s Reindeer Wish at the North Delta Centre for the Arts (11425 84th Ave.). The family-friendly event includes reindeer puppet making and winter-themed family portraits on set before the show.

“We’ve made something fun, quirky and a little bit silly, with forest animals and a magical snowflake,” local writer and author of Suki’s Reindeer Wish Kim Lawton said in a press release. “This heartwarming story is meant to encourage children to read and discover the world around them.”

“When you enter the theatre, relax in the Narrator’s living room as you meet Suki and all her wildlife friends in this touching tale of adventure, discovery and friend-making,” DLAS president Angela Rebrec said in a press release. “There will be lots of giggles and reindeer candy canes for everyone too!”

Doors open at 1 p.m. for craft-making and photos, while the show starts at 2 p.m. Entrance is by donation at the door, however seating is limited and can be reserved online at eventbrite.ca/e/sukis-reindeer-wish-2022-tickets-465365549887.

The DLAS launched in October of 2021 with a mandate to bring a love of writing and literature to the community through events, workshops and advocacy.

Membership in the society is open to everyone and costs $25 for the year.

To learn more about the society, become a member or volunteer, follow them on social media (@deltaliteraryartssociety on Facebook, @deltaliterary on Instagram and Twitter), visit dlas.ca or email deltaliteraryartssociety@gmail.com.

