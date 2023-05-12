Delta Stageworks is teaming up with Vancouver comedy company Tightrope Theatre for an “Improv to Inspire” class on Saturday, May 27 at the Red Barn in Southlands. (Delta Stageworks Theatre Society/submitted photo)

Delta Stageworks hosting comedy show, improv class in Tsawwassen

Society teaming with Vancouver’s Tightrope Theatre for the two events on May 27

Delta Stageworks Theatre Society is teaming up with Vancouver-based Tightrope Theatre for a pair of comedy events in Tsawwassen this month.

On Saturday, May 27 at the Red Barn in Southlands (6333 Market Ave.), Delta Stageworks and Tightrope are hosting an afternoon improv workshop followed that evening by a comedy show hosted by local comedian and Delta Stageworks member Ragini Kapil and featuring Tightrope’s team of inspired comic improvisers.

“I love comedy, and it’s a thrill to be able to share my take on the world and make people laugh, and I’m also truly excited to be sharing the stage with Tightropes’ comics,” Kapil said in a press release.

“We’re thrilled to be presenting this downtown [Vancouver]-based company for a local show,” Delta Stageworks artistic lead Peg Christopherson said in a press release. “Audiences in Delta are craving entertainment events that are closer to home and less expensive than a night in Vancouver, and the Red Barn at Southlands is just the perfect destination for a relaxed night out with friends.”

Sponsored by Four Winds Brewing, the show runs from 6-10 p.m. and the $60 ticket price includes a drink and appetizer. Tickets are available via Eventbrite or at deltastageworks.ca.

Earlier that afternoon, Tightrope will be hosting an “Improv to Inspire” class, also at the Red Barn, from 1-4 p.m. The three-hour class is open to anyone 17 or older who is interested in improvisation — whether they’re completely new to it or have taken some classes already.

“Improv is all about playing like nobody’s watching you,” Christopherson said about the group-centred art form, ”and Tightropes’ super-supportive pros are there to help you discover the joy of freeing yourself from your inner critic and having some great laughs while you’re at it.”

The class costs $60 and is limited to just 20 spots. Reservations can be made online at deltastageworks.ca.

