Surrey Artswest artist Johanna Lasner with one of her abstract pieces of art. The group’s showcase, Creative Moments, runs until Nov. 29 from Wednesday through Sunday at Landmark Pop-Up Gallery in White Rock. (Submitted by Surrey Artswest)

Embracing creativity: Surrey Artswest artists share their passion in November showcase

Showcase offers original art and classes by local artists

Whether it is slapping on paint, moulding soft, oozing clay, or getting covered with colourful dyes, artists love to create.

Creating is more than just drawing, moulding, and mixing – it is also hiking, researching, photographing and even chasing pigs around the pig pen.

Surrey Artswest show Creative Moments at Landmark Gallery in White Rock is all about artists having fun.

“It is bursting with different types of art created by 15 of Artswest’s talented members, each on their own creative journey,” said wildlife artist and Surrey Artswest promoter Wendy Mould, who likes to “tramp the beaches and trails” to find her inspiration.

“I love to capture that special moment when I see nature come alive. A heron about to punch on a fish in the tidal pool or an eagle perched and ready.”

Artists participating are hoping the community will embrace their creativity and come out to support the arts.

“The artists are happy to share their stories. And believe me, each picture has its own story!”

In addition to original pieces of art work and one-of-a-kind items, the Creative Moments showcase, which runs until Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to to 5 p.m. on Saturday and from noon until 4 p.m. on Sunday, also features drawing classes for everyone from beginner to advanced.

Email wendy@artbywendy.com to register.

