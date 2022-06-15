‘End Racism, Build Peace’: Give Peace a Chance festival scheduled for October

Global Peace Alliance BC Society runs the festival annually with a contest that is now open

An effort to “End Racism, Build Peace,” the Give Peace a Chance festival is scheduled for this fall season, including an artists’ contest that is now open for entries.

Held annually on the International Day of Peace, the festival run by Global Peace Alliance BC Society aims to promote a world where people of all backgrounds and beliefs can co-exist peacefully and approach conflicts non-violently.

Global Peace Alliance BC Society was created 10 years ago by community members in Surrey.

Their Art4Peace Contest is open for literary and visual arts submissions. All ages may enter written essay, poems, prose or drama or take a fine arts route and submit a drawing, painting or sculpture. Work will be displayed at the festival with winners announced on Oct. 1.

The organization was one of three groups chosen for the Bell Performing Arts Centre Community Program, allowing the festival to use the centre at no charge.

Lovers of unity and the arts are invited to participate. Dancers, singers, speakers and other organizations that promote peace are encouraged to apply for the fall event.

Winners in each category will be decided upon by audience members and judges, who will select the individual(s) who best represents the theme.

Tables will also be available for social justice and community service groups.

Deadline to enter the Art4Peace Contest is Aug. 15, visit the website at peacealways.org, email info@peacealways.org or call 604-329-0850 for more information on the Give Peace a Chance festival and entering the contest.

