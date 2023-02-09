Works by The Artistic Sisterhood are featured on the Art Wall at North Delta’s George Mackie Library through to the end of February. (Fraser Valley Regional Library/submitted photo)

Exhibit at North Delta library showcases works by ‘sisterhood’ of artists

Pieces by The Artistic Sisterhood on display at George Mackie Library until the end of February

A variety of work by a local women is currently on display at North Delta’s George Mackie Library.

The Artistic Sisterhood is a circle of women brought together by a passion for art whose friendship spans more than 30 years. The “sisters” push their boundaries by experimenting with different mediums.

“Whether it’s acrylic, watercolour, ink, pencil, textile or photography, they have had fun learning,” reads an FVRL press release. “With support, encouragement and inspiration, they have produced a unique collection of art.”

Library visitors can check out the sisterhood’s paintings, drawings, calligraphy, weaving, photos and nalbinding — a knotless looping that predates knitting and crochet — until the end of February.

Both the George Mackie Library and Ladner Pioneer Library have opportunities for artists to display their work. Interested parties can contact Minakshi at George Mackie Library (604-594-8155) or Nimisha at the Ladner Pioneer Library (604-946-6215) to make arrangements.

“Capturing Splendor,” an acrylic painting by artist Diana Muttart, is among the works by The Artistic Sisterhood being featured on the Art Wall at North Delta’s George Mackie Library through to the end of February. (Fraser Valley Regional Library/submitted photo)

“We Are All Connected,” (altered photos and fabric collage) by Jane Etzkorn is among the works by The Artistic Sisterhood being featured on the Art Wall at North Delta’s George Mackie Library through to the end of February. (Fraser Valley Regional Library/submitted photo)

“Canvas #1 – Pouch Faux Viking” by Jean Bennett is among the works by The Artistic Sisterhood being featured on the Art Wall at North Delta’s George Mackie Library through to the end of February. (Fraser Valley Regional Library/submitted photo)

