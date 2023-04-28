Exhibit on mythical creatures to open at Museum of Surrey

A new exhibition that explores the roots of well-known mythical creatures is coming to the Museum of Surrey. (Image via surrey.ca)

A new exhibition that explores the roots of well-known mythical creatures is coming to the Museum of Surrey.

“Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures” opens at the museum May 6.

“Stories of mythical beings have been with us for thousands of years,” notes a post on the Museum of Surrey webpage. “These legends, which were sometimes inspired by fossils or living animals, continue to inspire us today.”

The exhibit will focus on the origins and cultural roots of some of the most well-known mythical creatures.

The travelling exhibition is from New York’s American Museum of Natural History. Displays will feature some unique artifacts and other cultural objects that will colour the stories of some of the world’s most fantastical beasts.

The artifacts will “highlight the surprising similarities and differences in the ways people around the world envision and depict mythic creatures,” the post reveals.

SEE ALSO: ‘Royal Cheers’ to go on display at the Museum of Surrey

The displays will also consist of models and cast fossils of prehistoric animals that will be used to speculate on how ancient peoples may have been inspired to create the myths behind several legendary animals through misidentification, speculation, fear, or imagination.

“Exhibition highlights include a stunning vibrant sculpture of the African water spirit Mami Wata.”

A video on the Museum of Surrey’s website reveals what the exhibition may look like, but the museum also cautions the video “may not represent the exact content of the exhibit to be presented at the Museum of Surrey.” (See video below.)

“Giants, Dragons & Unicorns: The World of Mythic Creatures” runs until Sept. 17 at the Museum of Surrey. The museum is located at 17710 56A Avenue in Cloverdale.

Entrance to the exhibition is free. For more info visit surrey.ca/musuem.


