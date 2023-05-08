Famous Longhorn Saloon stacked with musical acts for long weekend

The Longhorn Saloon is seen during the 2017 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair. The saloon is returning this year with a full slate of musical guests. (Photo submitted)

The doors of the famous Longhorn Saloon will swing open May 19 for the first time in four years.

And the Longhorn lineup is stacked just for the occasion.

Along with an array of singers, Canadian country music great George Canyon will play the Longhorn one-night only on Sunday, May 21.

“George Canyon rose to becoming one of Canada’s hottest Country Music stars in the early 2000s,” reads an entry on the Longhorn Saloon lineup page on cloverdalerodeo.com. “(He) won countless accolades and awards, including Juno Awards, CCMA Awards, and ECMA Awards to name a few.”

Canyon is known for his debut album “One Good Friend” and has slotted country hits such as, Just Like You, I Believe in Angels, Drinkin’ Thinkin’, Daughters of the Sun, I Got This, I Want You To Live, Slow Dance and more.

Other Longhorn artists include Dave Hartney, Tumblin’ Dice, and DJ Jack.

Hartney is fresh off his new release “Jeep Thrills.”

Tumblin’ Dice are a “high-energy Country band” that hails from Victoria.

Steven “DJ Jack” Sigurdson will spins songs all weekend. He’s now in his sixth year playing the Longhorn Saloon.

Longhorn Saloon Lineup

Friday, May 19:

5:00 pm – Doors Open

6:00 pm – DJ Jack

7:20 pm – Tumblin’ Dice

8:25 pm – Dave Hartney

9:30 pm – Tumblin’ Dice

10:35 pm – Dave Hartney

11:40 pm – Tumblin’ Dice

12:45 am -Dave Hartney

Saturday, May 20:

6:00 pm – DJ Jack

7:20 pm – Dave Hartney

8:25 pm – Tumblin’ Dice

9:30 pm – Dave Hartney

10:35 pm – Tumblin’ Dice

11:40 pm – Dave Hartney

12:45 am – Tumblin’ Dice

Sunday, May 21:

6:00 pm – DJ Jack

7:00 pm – Dave Hartney

7:50 pm – Tumblin’ Dice

8:55 pm – Dave Hartney

10:15 pm – George Canyon

11:45 pm – Tumblin Dice

12:45 am – Dave Hartney

Lordco Auto Parts Outdoor Stage Lineup

Sponsored by Lordco Auto Parts, the Lordco Outdoor Stage will feature a variety of music talent and some entertaining acts.

Musicians The Promised, Six Gun Romeo, Jackson Hollow, Tanner Olsen Band, Robert Rowan, Appaloosa, Lawless, and Bar Down are all set to entertain rodeo-goers.

There are several other all-ages acts taking the Lordco stage over the weekend including: performers in the West Coast Lumberjack Show (See page B5) and the XPogo Stunt Team.

“They are outta New York and these guys are high-flyers,” said Rick Hugh, 1st vice-president of the Cloverdale Rodeo Association. “Literally, they get on these pogos and they’re like Superman on a pogo stick.”

Hugh said they perform all sorts of acrobatic feats.

“It’s extreme pogo.”

Lordco Auto Parts Outdoor Stage Lineup

Friday, May 19:

5:30 pm – West Coast Lumberjack Show

6:30 pm – XPogo Stunt Team

6:50 pm – Robert Rowan Band

7:45 pm – Appaloosa Band

8:30 pm – XPogo Stunt Team

8:50 pm – Robert Rowan Band

9:45 pm – Appaloosa Band

Saturday, May 20:

11:00 am – West Coast Lumberjack Show

12:00 pm – Jackson Hollow

12:40 pm – XPogo Stunt Team

1:00 pm – West Coast Lumberjack Show

2:00 pm – Bar Down Band

2:45 pm – Mascot Dance Off ft. Country Cuties

3:00 pm – XPogo Stunt Team

3:20 pm – Jackson Hollow

4:15 pm – Bar Down

5:00 pm – West Coast Lumberjack Show

6:00 pm – XPogo Stunt Team

6:20 pm – The Promised

7:15 pm – Appaloosa Band

8:00 pm – XPogo Stunt Team

8:20 pm – Robert Rowan Band

9:45 pm – The Promised

Sunday, May 21:

11:00 am – West Coast Lumberjack Show

12:00 pm – Jackson Hollow

12:40 pm – XPogo Stunt Team

1:00 pm – West Coast Lumberjack Show

1:45 pm – Mascot Dance Off ft. Country Cuties

2:15 pm – Six Gun Romeo

3:00 pm – XPogo Stunt Team

3:15 pm – Lawless

4:15 pm – Six Gun Romeo

5:00 pm – West Coast Lumberjack Show

6:15 pm – The Promised

7:00 pm – XPogo Stunt Team

7:20 pm – Tanner Olsen Band

8:15 pm – The Promised

9:30 pm – Tanner Olsen Band

Monday, May 22:

11:00 am – Bar Down Band

11:40 pm – XPogo Stunt Team

12:00 pm – West Coast Lumberjack Show

1:00 pm – Six Gun Romeo

2:00 pm – XPogo Stunt Team

2:20 pm – Bar Down Band

3:20 pm – Tanner Olsen Band

4:00 pm – XPogo Stunt Team

4:20 pm – West Coast Lumberjack Show

Visit cloverdalerodeo.com for more info.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdale FairgroundsCloverdale Rodeo