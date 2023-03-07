Vocalist Anandita Basu will sing with other musicians at Surrey Arts Centre on the evening of Saturday, March 18. (Submitted photo)

Vocalist Anandita Basu will sing with other musicians at Surrey Arts Centre on the evening of Saturday, March 18. (Submitted photo)

Free Surrey concert to celebrate spring’s arrival with music, meditation, dance

Concert series celebrates birthday of Sahaja yoga meditation founder

A free concert in Surrey will feature music, meditation and dance in celebration of the first days of spring.

Sahaja Yoga BC and Transformational Theatre present a “Blossom Time” gathering 7 p.m. Saturday, March 18 at Surrey Arts Centre’s Main Stage, at Bear Creek Park.

Vocalist Anandita Basu will perform with tabla player Akaaljot Dhadda and Sahaj Qawwali Group, among others on stage that evening.

The “uplifting” concert will start with a guided meditation followed by a dance performance by Chitra Chettiar and Eishita Rajeev, students of Nrityanjali Kathak Dance Academy, followed by the Slavic folk music of Kalina, accompanied by VSO violinist Jeanette-Bernal Singh.

“Kalina consists of both Ukranian and Russian members, symbolizing hope for peace during these troubled times,” noted Linda Chawla, artistic director of Transformational Theatre Society.

“After intermission, Anandita will take the stage to deliver her signature soul satisfying songs, culminating in high-energy qawwali” (a form of Sufi Islamic devotional singing).

Concert-goers must pre-register for the free tickets online (sahajayogabc.ca/events) for events in Surrey, Richmond and Kamloops.

The concert series celebrates the 100th anniversary of the birth of Shri Mataji Nirmala Devi, born on the spring equinox (March 21, 1923) in Chhindwara, India, and founder of Sahaja yoga meditation in 1970.

“For over 50 years the method of meditation she devised has helped thousands of people create peace and balance in their lives,” Chawla explained. “This concert is a tribute to her life, in appreciation for the work she did in establishing Sahaja Yoga in over 70 countries.”

Fresh from a tour of Brazil, Basu was introduced to Sahaja Yoga meditation at a young age and developed her musical talents “to help others attain inner peace through music and meditation,” according to a biography. “Her unique voice and style of singing qawwali has made her popular all over the world opening the hearts of thousands and inspiring joy and peace where ever she goes.”

Surrey-based Transformational Theatre aims to do live productions that “uplift and inspire performers and audiences,” says a post on transformationaltheatre.com. “We endeavor to facilitate individual growth and discovery through providing opportunities for community members to engage with the arts in a meaningful way.”

• READ MORE, from 2022: Music and meditation to fill Surrey City Hall, plaza during new 2-day festival in August.


