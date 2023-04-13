(Bass Coast/Black Press file photo)

(Bass Coast/Black Press file photo)

French DJ Clozee to headline Bass Coast in Merritt

Lineup announced for annual music fest

Electronic music fans from across the province and beyond, welcome back to Merritt.

The lineup for the popular Bass Coast music fest was announced on April 13, with French DJ Clozee taking the stage as the headliner.

The festival was reinstated in 2022 after two years of cancellations due to COVID-19.

Bass Coast will not be sharing the spotlight this summer with Merritt’s other big music fest, Rockin’ River, which was announced as cancelled this year in January due to financial issues as well as those related to the pandemic.

The event runs July 7-10 this year, and tickets can be found at basscoast.ca.

READ MORE: More space needed for pickleball in Kelowna

READ MORE: Rockin’ River Music Fest in Merritt cancelled due to financial struggles

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ConcertsLive musicMerritt

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Chilliwack Independent Film Festival once again recognized on international level

Just Posted

(Ethan Bespflug/ Facebook)
Police hunt for Ethan Bespflug’s killer after Surrey teen fatally stabbed on bus

(Delta Police Department photo)
Youth stabbed in North Delta, police say incident targeted

The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP in Surrey, B.C., say a man has life-threatening injuries after being stabbed while aboard a transit bus in that city. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Transit patrols boosted after teenager dies in Surrey bus stabbing

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
‘Love is Love’ in Surrey, home to new safe space for queer South Asian youth