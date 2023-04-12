Among experts interviewed in the documentary Can We Cool The Planet? are scientists Thomas Crowther, Sandra Snaebjornsdottir and Apoorv Sinha. (Contributed photo)

Global warming documentary finds reasons for optimism

Next White Rock Social Justice screening set for April 28

A documentary on global warming is the next featured presentation of the Social Justice Film Society, April 28 at 6:30 p.m. at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre (14601 20 Ave.).

But it’s not all gloom and doom. The 2020 Nova production answers its own rhetorical title – Can We Cool The Planet? – with a resounding yes.

Although global temperatures are rising, scientists – who have long been aware of the impending crisis – are actively engaged in pursuing geoengineering solutions, including everything from planting trees to sucking carbon out of the air.

In their own words, a diverse group of experts recount that there are reasons for optimism, if the human race takes the cue and starts working on it in earnest.

Among those interviewed are Thomas Crowther, a British scientist specializing in ecosystem ecology and the chief scientific adviser to the UN’s Trillion Tree Campaign, and Sandra Snaebjornsdottir, head of CO2 mineral storage at CarbFix, an initiative to capture CO2 from emission points or from the atmosphere and inject CO2-charged waters into geological formations.

Also featured is Apoorv Sinha, founder and CEO of carbon utilization startup Carbon Upcycling Technologies, a clean-tech entrepreneur who is focused on developing novel solutions to environmental challenges..

A question and answer session, following the screening, that will also explore the pragmatic basis for positive action.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the screening begins at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is by donation, parking at the centre is free.

For more information, visit www.whiterocksocialjustice.ca


alex.browne@peacearchnews.com
Arts and Entertainmentfilm

