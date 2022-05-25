‘Hamilton’ hits a Hamilton Street stage in Vancouver with ‘story of America then, told by America now’

The musical opened Tuesday at Queen Elizabeth Theatre, where masks are required for viewing

The musical “Hamilton” is staged at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre until June 19. (Submitted photo)

The musical “Hamilton” has hit a stage in Vancouver with “the story of America then, told by America now.”

Located on Hamilton Street, Queen Elizabeth Theatre is an appropriate venue for the Broadway Across Canada production, which opened Tuesday night (May 24) and continues for less than a month, until June 19.

The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway music for a show nearly three hours in length.

“‘Hamilton’ has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education,” says a post on broadwayacrosscanada.ca, where tickets are available, or call 1-855-985-5000.

Vancouver, the #AndPeggyTour has arrived! Performances at Queen Elizabeth Theatre start TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/Jt5VWxXMA0 — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) May 24, 2022

Ticket prices range from $69 to $209, with a select number of premium seats available from $249. There will be a lottery for 40 $10 seats for all performances.

“It’s tempting to get tickets any way you can,” producer Jeffrey Seller noted in a news release. “There are many sites and people who are selling overpriced, and in some cases, fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to eliminate the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Vancouver engagement should be made through ticketmaster.ca.”

Staged with some strong language, “Hamilton” is recommended for viewers age 10 and older.

Masks are required for audience members aged five and older, “and must be worn at all times with the exception of eating and drinking at the theatre,” the production company says.

Also at QE Theatre, next up for Broadway Across Canada is the Tony and Olivier award-winning “Come From Away,” the 9/11-era story of “the small town that welcomed the world,” playing Aug. 16-28 at 630 Hamilton St. Tickets went on sale May 2 at ticketmaster.ca.



