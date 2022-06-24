Harlequin kicks off Concerts at the Pier series in White Rock

Harlequin performs during the first show of the Concerts at the Pier series Thursday evening in White Rock. (Brenda Anderson photo)

The first concert in the 2022 White Rock BIA’s TD Concerts at the Pier series presented 1980s Winnipeg rockers Harlequin Thursday night on the waterfront.

A large and appreciative crowd packed Memorial Park to hear band hits like I Did It For Love, Thinking of You, Superstitious Feeling and Innocence.

Opening act keyboardist/singer Andrew Johns, filling in for Neil James Harnett (who was sidelined by illness), helped raise the energy level by covering classic hits by such groups as Queen and Journey.

Next up in the series will be Celtic folk rock group The Paperboys (July 7) at the Grand Chief Bernard Robert Charles Memorial Plaza parking lot on East Beach.

Also ahead are the tribute bands Arrivals (playing the hits of ABBA) and Dreams (revisiting the music of Fleetwood Mac) who will team to play the series’ third venue, the Five Corners stage, on July 14.

Other attractions will be Wide Mouth Mason (July 21), Barracuda (a tribute to Heart, on Aug. 8) and Kadooh (Aug. 25)

For more information on the series, visit whiterockbia.com



