Santa tosses candy canes into the crowd during a previous edition of Surrey’s annual Tree Lighting Festival. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Here’s what to see and do (and when) at Surrey Tree Lighting Festival on Nov. 19

12th annual event at Surrey Civic Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 19

Found online, a schedule details this year’s Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market.

Admission is free at the 12th annual event, on Saturday, Nov. 19 at Surrey Civic Plaza from noon to 8 p.m.

The plaza’s 60-foot tree will be lit up at 6 p.m. at the Snowflake Stage, with a performance by VOC Sweet Soul Gospel Choir to follow at 7 p.m.

All day, the festival will feature free photos with Santa, an expanded holiday market showcasing local vendors and artisans, an Enchanted Boulevard (on University Drive) with food trucks, amusement rides, road hockey and more.

Music and dance performances start at noon on the Snowflake Stage, Candy Cane Dance Tent, North Pole Stage and on the Grand Staircase in the City Centre Library.

The Snowflake Stage will feature an Indigenous Welcome from Kwantlen First Nation at 12:50 p.m., a Motown Tribute with Krystle Dos Santos & Mike Henry at 4 p.m., and a Pat Chessell & Friends Celtic Christmas concert at 5 p.m.

The Candy Cane Dance Tent will showcase DJs, dance battles and dance lessons until 8 p.m.

On the North Pole Stage, North Surrey Breakers and Salish Secondary Dance will perform at noon, and The Royal City Youth Ballet perform “The Nutcracker” at 4:30 p.m.

The full festival schedule is posted on surreytreelighting.ca/schedule.

• RELATED: ‘A Celtic Family Christmas’ concert cancelled in Surrey, but other Christmas events fill calendar.

Event sponsor Concord Pacific will donate $1 to Surrey Food Bank for every pledge made to the Giving Trees at the company’s booth area.

“We invite attendees to enjoy free live performances and the return of the live Tree Lighting Ceremony,” said Mary Rukavina, Manager of Special Events and Filming. “Thank you to our presenting sponsor Concord Pacific and their gracious support to the Surrey Food Bank.”

• RELATED: Surrey Tree Lighting Festival returns with Ugly Christmas Sweater contest, dance battles, more.


Christmas ShowsCity of SurreySurreyThings to do

