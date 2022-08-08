Heritage Rail ‘roaring’ back to the ’20s

Members of the Heritage Rail Players sit in the “Connaught” rail car at Cloverdale Station. The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society is hosting an inaugural “Roaring Twenties” celebration Aug. 20 and the Heritage Rail Players will be out in full force that day to help take visitors back in time. (File photo: Malin Jordan)

Surrey’s Heritage Rail will ‘roar’ back to the Twenties this August.

The Fraser Valley Heritage Rail Society (FVHRS) will host a special Roaring Twenties day at Cloverdale Station Aug. 20.

Allen Aubert, secretary of the FVHRS, said he’s excited about the upcoming event which will feature a ragtime band—the Ragtime Ramblers—who are a Surrey-based, Dixieland Jazz band.

“This is a very special event taking place outside on our new station patio,” explained Aubert. “There are opportunities to come out and enjoy the fantastic music.”

SEE ALSO: Heritage Rail opens 2022 season

PICTURES: Heritage Rail Players visit railway station in Cloverdale

He said the band will be playing one set in the morning and another set in the afternoon.

“Our new station patio, a large extension of our station platform, is quickly becoming a popular venue for a variety of special Heritage Railway events from birthday parties to music and other live performances,” Aubert added.

Aubert also said the Heritage Rail Players, a volunteer group who dress in period costumes to help the railway augment a visitor’s experience, will be out in full force around the station that day.

The inaugural Roaring 20’s celebration will become an annual event, Aubert noted.

The Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society operates out of the Cloverdale Station and the restoration Car Barn at Hwy 10 and 176A Street, in Cloverdale.

For more information, or to buy tickets, visit fvhrs.org.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleHeritagerailway