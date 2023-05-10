The Heavy on stage at Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. (Photo: Tom Zillich)

How you like them now? The Heavy bring the party to a sold-out Vancouver venue

British band on nine-date ‘Amen’ concert tour of North America

Want a party? Hire The Heavy.

Last time in Vancouver, a few months before the pandemic, the British rock ‘n’ soul band played the Commodore Ballroom, where they’ve been three times since 2010.

Not sure why, but on this tour the smaller, 600-capacity Rickshaw Theatre was the stage for the band, formed 16 years ago in Bath, England.

They’re playing some North American dates following the April release of “Amen,” their sixth LP, with just nine concerts on the tour.

Tuesday night (May 9) at the East Hastings Street venue, The Heavy distilled ’60s-style soul, gospel, blues, reggae and rock with swagger to burn. It was hot in there, and very sold-out.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

Concert-goers have raved about The Heavy, and now I know why.

Eye-magnet vocalist Kelvin Swaby is a king of call-and-response audience participation and the ringleader of the nine-piece band, which includes core members Dan Taylor (guitar), Spencer Page (bass) and Chris Ellul (drums), along with a background vocalist, second guitarist, keys and players of trumpet and sax.

They all wore matching blue coveralls, save for the singer, who dressed in a white T-shirt. Go figure.

After a sweaty, 13-song set, The Heavy returned to the stage to play a four-song encore capped by two of the band’s biggest hits, “What Makes a Good Man” and the killer “How You Like Me Now?”

Know what else was great? The show start time of 9 p.m. and exit by 10:20 p.m. in the heart of Vancouver’s toughest neighbourhood. There was no opening band, which made for an all-Heavy experience at the Live Nation-presented concert.

The Heavy played last Saturday night at Toronto’s The Opera House before heading west, and now travel to Seattle’s Neumos for a gig Thursday (May 11), then on to Portland and San Francisco and L.A.’s famous Troubadour beyond that.

• RELATED: $25 tickets sold during Live Nation’s Concert Week promo period starting May 10.


