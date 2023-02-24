Ice show to return to Cloverdale Arena

The poster for the Cloverdale Skating Club’s ice show is seen in this image. The club is once again hosting its biennial ice show at Cloverdale Arena March 10 and 11. Tickets are still available for the March 11 show. (Image via Facebook)

The Cloverdale Ice Show is returning, the first time in three years.

The Cloverdale Skating Club will be performing their usually biennial ice show (they missed 2022 because of COVID) at the Cloverdale Arena March 10 and 11.

The show’s theme this year is “A Magical Cruise” and ticket-buyers can expect to see amazing costumes.

“The show is a spin off from the last show we had put together,” said Kam Matsuo, Cloverdale Skating Club registrar and ice show chairperson. “We will be taking our guests aboard a cruise ship, some exciting costumes, and great choreographed skating performances.”

Matsuo added the show will feature 214 skaters in ages ranging from 3 to 18.

“Each age group will have a different movie theme,” she said. “In 101 Dalmations, the solo section will be performed by one of our senior skaters, Lauren, who is also one of our coaches, while the youngest skaters will be taking to the ice as dalmations. They’ll be adorable, a complete train wreck, but adorable.”

Matsuo said the Friday ice show (March 10) is now sold out and tickets are only available for the Saturday shows.

“Come out and watch the young skaters showcase their hard work,” Matsuo said. “There are two shows to choose from, March 11 at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m.”

Tickets are $15 each.

“The entire club participates,” Matsuo said then. “There will be different groups with different skill levels — from three-year-olds up to 18-year-olds.”

Every two years, the Cloverdale Skating Club performs an ice show. Over the last two decades local skaters have performed a variety of shows, including the Lion King, a Wild West show, Mary Poppins, the Little Mermaid, and various fairy tales.

Matsuo said the next ice show will take place in 2025, as it will be a bigger celebration as the club turns 50 that year.

Matsuo said Jenn Dougan, the show director, and all the club’s “amazing coaches and volunteers” deserve a big thank you for making the show happen.

“It takes a lot of time and effort behind the scenes to put a show together.”

Tickets can be purchased at the Cloverdale Arena on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. (cash only). Alternatively, tickets can be purchased online by visiting csc.uplifterinc.com/registration/products.

The Cloverdale Arena is located at 6090 176 Street.

Visit the Cloverdale Skating Club on Facebook for more info.



