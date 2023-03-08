‘Impossiblist’ Ty Reveen, a Surreyite as kid, aims to open people’s minds to ‘new horizons’

B.C. tour for the New Brunswick-based performer, in Fort Langley on March 22

Second-generation hypnotist Ty Reveen is booked to bring his popular show to a theatre in Fort Langley, not far from the Surrey home he once shared with his family.

Known as an “impossiblist,” Reveen is on a B.C. tour that includes a Wednesday, March 22 date at Fort Langley’s Chief Sepass Theatre for what’s hyped as “the world’s funniest, most amazing stage show.”

These days Reveen lives in Saint John, New Brunswick, a continent away from where his family first settled after moving to Canada from Australia.

“We lived in Chilliwack for a bit,” Reveen recalled, “and then moved to an apartment in Surrey while Dad (Peter) was making a name for himself, and eventually we jumped over to the British Properties (in West Vancouver).”

“That’s when Dad was getting big and selling out the Orpheum Theatre for a record number of times, a six-week run that played to 60,000 people,” Reveen continued. “It’s more than the 45,000 I played to at the PNE in 2019. Everybody loves the show, all ages.”

The flashy production involves audience members who volunteer to go on stage and experience hypnosis performed by Reveen, who promises “a journey into the inner and outer reaches of their imagination” in a show laced with comedy.

He’s been honing his act since the age of five, around the time he lived in Surrey and his father began teaching him “super-conscious psychology.”

Today, wherever he performs, Reveen looks forward to “opening people’s minds to new horizons,” he said on the phone from New Brunswick, where he runs Streamer Effects International, a company that makes streamers, confetti and special effects for concerts and stage shows, including his own.

“Once a person’s mind has been liberated from the shackles of their negative, self-conscious fear,” he said, “their sense of confidence can then become elevated to reach heights of which most people only dream of attaining, at which point the true hidden talents of anyone can then effortlessly be brought forward from the subconscious mind in a dynamic manner that will both amaze and astound everyone in the theatre.”

Tickets for Reveen’s Fort Langley show are sold on eventbrite.ca for $39 a seat.

with file from Tanmay Ahluwalia, Black Press Media



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

