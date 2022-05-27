In June, Pride Month events in Surrey lead up to festival at Central City plaza

Music, movies, drag shows, a Pride history talk, bingo and more at sites around Surrey

Drag performers sing “We Are Family” at the 2020 Surrey Pride festival at Central City Plaza. The 2022 festival returns there on Saturday, June 25. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

In Surrey the month of June will be busy with Pride events at sites around the city, leading up to the Surrey Pride festival on Saturday, June 25.

Event organizers have spent a year planning “the most accessible, diverse and inclusive Pride festival to date.”

The list of events, found on surreypride.ca, includes music, movies, drag shows, a Pride history talk, bingo, fashion, bowling, a youth dance, basketball and more, with both in-person and online gatherings.

“As we emerge from COVID we understand that not everyone finds an in-person event comfortable,” says Surrey Pride president Martin Rooney, “which is why we have partnered with groups presenting online events during the month of June, and we will be filming and produce a virtual version of the festival in the coming months.”

The 23rd Surrey Pride Festival is set for June 25 on the plaza at Central City Shopping Centre, featuring live music, drag and lip-sync performances from 4 to 9 p.m. Vendor booths will be set up on 102 Avenue, closed to traffic for the event. Reserved seating is available at Central City Taphouse and Kitchen (visit eventbrite.ca for info).

All-local Pride festival performers this year include the bands Short Notice and Reckless (tribute to Bryan Adams), Patrick Masse, Jason Qui, Jesse Schulte, the EPAMA Court of Surrey drag show and more, with Prospera Credit Union the presenting sponsor.

“We have partnered with local businesses, unions and 2SLGBTQ+ allies to raise the funds to produce this event,” Rooney said. “We thank our sponsors for standing alongside us this year.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

• READ MORE: Surrey Pride plans June festival featuring ‘eclectic’ lineup of all-local talent.

Surrey Pride events in early June include a Sher Vancouver online viewing of the documentary movie “Emergence: Out of the Shadows” (June 3, 1 p.m.) and a “Surrey’s LGBTQ2S+ History” online talk co-hosted by Surrey Archives (June 9, 6:30 p.m., surrey.ca/archives).

Later in the month, a EPAMA/Surrey Pride bowling night will be held at Dell Lanes on June 14, followed by a Youth Pride Dance at Chuck Bailey Recreation Centre (June 17), a “Finding Colours in the Grey” concert by the Aequitas Singers (June 18), another Drag Queen Bingo event at Central City Taphouse and Kitchen (June 22) and a screening of “Nelly Queen: the Life and Times of Jose Sarria” at SFU Surrey (June 23).

Also planned is a Fraser Valley Bandits Pride basketball game June 26 at Langley Events Centre. “Bring your Pride flags, dress in Pride colours and come and have an awesome time,” event organizers say.

More event details and registration links can also be found on facebook.com/SurreyPrideBC, in addition to surreypride.ca.

• RELATED STORY, from 2019: Surrey Pride celebrates 20 years with biggest party yet

READ ALSO: In ‘landmark move,’ 2020 Surrey Pride party goes online for the event’s 21st anniversary.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentFestivalLive musicPrideSurrey