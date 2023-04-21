Jaz’N’theViolin series concert for Tolling with Triology’s Proznick, Coon and Black

Violinist Mads Tolling in the spotlight with jazz trio May 7

A jazz trio with Surrey connections will be featured in the third and final Jaz’N’theViolin series concert in Vancouver next month.

Seymour Street’s Pyatt Hall is the venue for the pairing of Triology and violinist Mads Tolling on Sunday, May 7, starting at 3 p.m.

The afternoon concert showcases the Denmark-born Tolling with the Metro Vancouver-based improv trio of Miles Black (piano), Bill Coon (guitar) and Jodi Proznick (bass). Concert details are found on musickit.com/jazntheviolinconcerts.

Black is a longtime Surrey resident, and Proznick grew up in South Surrey.

Tolling is a two-time Grammy Award winner who tours with the Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir when not fronting his own quartet. He’s known for his work with the legendary Stanley Clarke and the Turtle Island Quartet.

Violinist Mads Tolling.

Formed in 2008, Triology features three of Canada’s most sought-after jazz musicians. “This group was fashioned after the great early jazz trios of Nat King Cole and Oscar Peterson, and features wonderful arrangements of classic standards, as well as original tunes by the trio members,” notes a bio on jodiproznick.com.



