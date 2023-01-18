This cover image released by Viking shows “The Armor of Light” by Ken Follett, to be published Sept. 26. (Viking via AP)

This cover image released by Viking shows “The Armor of Light” by Ken Follett, to be published Sept. 26. (Viking via AP)

Ken Follett’s sweeping Pillars of the Earth series to finally conclude this fall

‘The Armor of Light’ to come out Sept. 26, more than 30 years after first book released

Ken Follett is ready to wrap up his epic fictional chronicle of Western civilization.

Viking announced Wednesday that the British author’s “The Armor of Light” will be published Sept. 26, concluding an eight-volume series that began in 1989 with “The Pillars of the Earth” and spans 1,000 years. The new book is set in the late 18th-early 19th centuries, the beginning of the Industrial Revolution, and centers on the conflicts between Britain and France.

“I’m fascinated by how people have struggled for freedom — and won,” Follett said in a statement. “Most of my stories are about just that. The issue underlying ‘The Armor of Light’ is freedom of speech.”

Follett’s historical novels, which also include “World Without End” and “A Column of Fire,” have sold more than 75 million copies worldwide.

“I didn’t plan it this way,” he said. “I just scoured the past for exciting stories that showed ordinary people coping with the changing tides of history. And then I began to see that the novels stand together as a body of work.”

RELATED: Indigo staff read 5,000 books, cast 4,000 votes to determine top 10 of 2021

Books

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
What’s old is new: Why a Weeknd song from 2016 is now a chart smash

Just Posted

TEASER PHOTO
Trans Mountain pipeline twinning in North Surrey ‘progressing well,’ but noise irks some

The Semiahmoo Thunderbirds senior boys basketball team has won two big tournaments lately. They’re now ranked No. 1 in the 4A B.C. High School Boys Basketball Association standings. (contributed photo)
Semiahmoo Thunderbirds start off 2023 with two tournament wins

A drug “super lab” was busted in Abbotsford in January 2022. Three men have now been charged. (BC RCMP photo)
Drug ‘super lab’ in Abbotsford could have produced 27M lethal doses of fentanyl, say police

The City of White Rock has reversed a decision to restore multi-family and commercial garbage collection service to city management. (File photo)
White Rock waste collection for multi-family, commercial to remain private