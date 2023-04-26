Country-rock band Orchard Sky features singer Krystle Dos Santos, guitarist Mitch Smith and bassist Andreas Wegner, with additional musicians where needed. (Photo: Facebook.com/OrchardSkyBand)

MUSIC

Krystle Dos Santos goes country-rock with Orchard Sky, in Surrey for concert mid-May

‘A black woman singing country music (was) intimidating to me, but also really intriguing,’ she says

Singer Krystle Dos Santos will soon return to a concert stage in Surrey, this time fronting country-rock band Orchard Sky.

The uniqueness of the musical project is not lost on the multi-talented singer/actor, who joined after Alberta-based guitarist Mitch Smith and bassist Andreas Wegner went looking for a lead singer a few years ago.

“At the time I was like, ‘Oh, this is interesting,’ you know, a black woman singing country music,” Dos Santos recalled. “It was intimidating to me, but also really intriguing.

“It’s a very cool band,” she added, “and I really like the sound of the music. But for me, it just never felt like something that I could do or that I, you know, that I belong to, so it’s really neat to be part of this. I’m Alberta-born and -raised. It comes from somewhere.”

Dos Santos, who grew up in Edmonton and now lives in New Westminster, will perform with Orchard Sky on Friday, May 12 at Surrey City Hall’s intimate Centre Stage theatre, where the city council meetings are otherwise held. Concert and ticket details are posted on surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5566.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

• RELATED: Surrey’s ‘Digital Stage’ for Krystle Dos Santos’ Bloom/Burn songs.

Back in January 2021, Dos Santos walked to the main stage of Surrey Arts Centre, set up some gear and performed songs from her recent album, along with some choice covers. It was pretty much like any other gig for the busy musician, expect there were no audience members in the theatre. That “unplugged” performance, with Gavin Youngash on guitar, was recorded for Surrey’s pandemic-era “Digital Stage” online concert series, hosted by Surrey Civic Theatres.

This spring the Now-Leader caught up with Dos Santos during a run of “Hey Viola!,” which she co-created about Canadian civil-rights trailblazer Viola Desmond, at Richmond’s Gateway Theatre.

• READ MORE: New musical brings Viola Desmond’s civil-rights story to life with songs of the era.

The musical is nothing like the boot-stompin’ boogie of Orchard Sky, which boasts “Rollin’ 7s”, “Canadian Party Song” and other numbers on a new EP of music.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

The band is a trio, pretty much, with drummer and a second guitarist added if the gig is right.

In May, Surrey is the starting point of a mini-tour for Orchard Sky, which will also perform at Fort Langley’s Brewhalla Festival on May 20 and Vancouver’s Roxy nightclub May 14.

After a blizzard of recording sessions, photo shoots and gig-planning, Orchard Sky is now gaining steam as yet another project for Dos Santos.

“It’s insane, and I’m not sure when I’m gonna sleep again,” she said with a laugh when asked about three gigs in a day on May 20 (also at a brewery in White Rock, and in a Fleetwood Mac “Rumours” album tribute in Harrison).

“It took a few years to get this going, but here we are.”

Online, look for the band on facebook.com/OrchardSkyBand.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
ConcertsLive music

