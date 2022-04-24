Life drawing skills showcased in White Rock exhibitions

The art of life drawing studies – used by artists for many centuries as a means of honing their skills, but not always shared with the public – will be the focus of two related shows at the Landmark Pop Uptown Gallery at White Rock’s Central Plaza during May.

Figurative works by members of two Semiahmoo Peninsula life-drawing groups will be highlighted in the consecutive mini-shows.

Go Figure, featuring work by the long-established Drawing On Life Group, will be on display at the gallery, 15142 North Bluff Rd. from Thursday, May 5 to Sunday, May 8 and Wednesday, May 11 to Sunday, May 15.

Following that, the gallery will be venue for Life Lines, highlighting recent work by the Semiahmoo Arts Life Drawing group, Wednesday, May 18 to Saturday, May 28.

Originally started by Peninsula artists Kathy Macdonald and Lyla Menagh, Drawing on Life has been a “vibrant, dedicated group” in the community for more than 35 years, organizer Betty Peacock said.

The main activity is a weekly, three-hour, figure drawing session, self-administered and organized by the group, she said.

“Our members work in a wide variety of styles and mediums, but we all value this classic test of our skills, Peacock added.

“In Go Figure we will be sharing our work that is either directly or indirectly the result of these weekly sessions.”

Susan J. Falk, who founded Semiahmoo Arts Life Drawing with fellow artist Tony O’Regan, describes the group as the “relative new kids on the block when it comes to life drawing in the South Surrey and White Rock area.”

“(We) saw there was a need for more life drawing opportunities for the public and Semiahmoo Arts Society had the perfect space,” she said.

Now in it sixth year, the drop-in format has gathered momentum for artists and models from all over the Lower Mainland who have come to value the 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. sessions at the South Surrey Recreation and Arts Centre.

The opening reception for Go Figure will be held Friday, May 6, from 6 to 8 p.m.; while a closing reception for Life Lines will be held on Saturday, May 28 from 1 to 4 p.m.

For more information on Drawing On Life group, contact Peacock at peacockbetty01@gmail.com. To find out more about Semiahmoo Arts Life Drawing drop-ins contact Falk at susanjfalk@shaw.ca



alex.browne@peacearchnews.com

Arts