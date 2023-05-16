Line up set for Indigenous Stage at Cloverdale Rodeo

Indigenous Stage opens at noon on May 20

Dance teacher Alysha Puff (centre) sits alongside her Waceya Dance Troupe students at the Waceya Metis Society office in Cloverdale. The dancers will be performing several times at the Cloverdale Rodeo over May long weekend. (Photo submitted: Gerry Giczi)

A big weekend of entertainment is lined up for the Indigenous Stage at the Cloverdale Rodeo.

The Indigenous Stage opens at noon on May 20 (Saturday) with an acknowledgment and blessing by Chief Marilyn Gabriel from the Kwantlen First Nation and Metis Elders.

Performances will begin at 1 p.m. when the Waceya Metis Youth Dance Troupe take the stage along with Metis musicians Keith Hill, Amy Fauteux, Mathew Cooke, and Erik Severenson.

Kelly Sears, president of the Waceya Metis Society, said the Indigenous Stage will host a full schedule of entertainment Saturday, Sunday, and Monday at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. (See full schedule below.)

SEE ALSO: Indigenous village and performance stage to be part of 2023 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair

“There’s going to be a lot of performers,” Sears said. “We even have Sandy Scofield booked to play.”

Scofield, an award-winning artists, is set to play May 20 at 6 p.m.

Sears added that Waceya’s dancers range in age from kids up to teens, but despite their young age they are terrific dancers.

“They are still learning, but they dance very well,” explained Sears. “They are in demand too. When people hear about them, they get invited to perform. So it’s about getting the word out too.”

The Bill Reid Millennium Amphitheatre will host the Indigenous Stage, with the Indigenous Village located just up from the stage toward 176th Street.

The Indigenous Village will feature artisan booths, displays, and a variety of food, including bannock and a salmon barbecue.

The Waceya Metis Society, along with Katie Pearson of the Lower Fraser Valley Aboriginal Society, and Phyllis Atkins of Stalew Arts and Cultural Society, will all be co-hosting this year’s Indigenous Village and Indigenous Stage.

SCHEDULE

Saturday, May 20

12 – 1 p.m. – Acknowledgment and Blessing

1 – 2 p.m. – Waceya Metis Youth Dance Troupe; Keith Hill, Amy Fauteux, Mathew Cooke, and Erik Severenson

2 – 3 p.m. – Wild River Drum Group

3 – 3:30 p.m. – Metis fiddlers

3:30 – 4 p.m. – Metis dancer Fergus Dalton accompanied by Metis musicians

4 – 5 p.m. – Red Hawk Drummers

5 – 6 p.m. – Wild River Drum Group

6 – 7 p.m. – Sandy Scofield and band

Sunday, May 21

12 – 1 p.m. – Waceya Metis Youth Dance Troupe accompanied by Metis fiddlers

1 – 2 p.m. – Wild River Drum Group

2 – 3 p.m. – Waceya dancers with Metis musicians

3 – 3:30 p.m. – Metis musicians

3:30 – 4 p.m. – Metis dancer Fergus Dalton accompanied by Metis musicians

4 – 5 p.m. – Wild River Drum Group

5 – 6 p.m. – Youth Spoken Word performance (Tentative)

6 – 8 p.m. – Higher Knowledge rapper

Monday, May 22

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Waceya Metis dancers

12:30 – 1 p.m. – Metis musicians

1 – 2 p.m. – Wild River Drum Group

2 – 3 p.m. – Open mic contest (Tentative)

4 – 5 p.m. – Wild River Drum Group



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Cloverdale FairgroundsCloverdale RodeoIndigenousIndigenous cultural groupsMetis