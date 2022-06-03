Long, Long Table and Surrey Fest events return downtown on 2 dates in June

Downtown Surrey BIA also plans a Community Conversation on how to support LGBTQ2SIA+ youth

A Pacific Northwest/Cascadia-themed menu has been picked for the return of the Long, Long Table dinner hosted by Downtown Surrey Business Improvement Association (BIA).

The annual “Community Affair” event is planned Tuesday, June 28 at Surrey Civic Plaza, outside city hall, starting at 5 p.m.

For $45 per person (plus tax), it’s a chance to “come together with neighbours, friends, and people from all walks of life to enjoy an evening of great food and even better company,” says a post on eventbrite.ca, where tickets are sold.

“Enjoy local entertainment and a finely crafted five-course dinner. Each course is created using fresh local ingredients that celebrate our diversity.”

Prepared by chefs with Civic Hotel, this year’s menu features a “family style” entree of Spinach Gruyere stuffed Chicken Ballotine, sunchoke cream sauce, crispy polenta, green beans and roasted thumbelina carrots, with a vegetarian option of Artichoke and Ricotta Agnolotti roasted red pepper cream sauce, green peas, fried goat cheese and pea sprouts.

The BIA’s Long, Long Table event was first held in 2014. The most recent dinner, in 2019, attracted nearly 200 people who sat on 25 tables lined end to end on the plaza.

This year, event sponsors include Westland Living, TD Bank, SFU, KPU, Lark Group and VanCity.

Meantime, the BIA’s 22nd annual Surrey Fest Downtown will be held Saturday, June 18 at Holland Park, featuring live music, vendors, prizes and family-friendly entertainment from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

After having to cancel the festival in 2020 and again in 2021 due to COVID-19, Surrey Fest planners say they’re thrilled to again hold the event in 2022.

“There is always something new or different for pre-schoolers, children, youth, adults, and seniors at the festival,” a Facebook post explains. “As many as 4,000 people visit the festival each year.”

Also this month, on Thursday, June 16 the BIA will host a Community Conversation on how to support LGBTQ2SIA+ youth in Surrey, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. The guest speaker is Jen Marchbank, professor of gender, sexuality and women’s studies, whose current research is on trans and nonbinary youth and on LGBTQ+ elder abuse. Registration for the free event is done on eventbrite.ca.



