Looks like ‘Percy Jackson’ series is filming at Holland Park in Surrey

Police and fire vehicles with ‘St. Louis’ graphics were parked there Tuesday

Vehicles and film equipment at Holland Park in Surrey on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Surrey’s Holland Park is a film set for what looks to be a new “Percy Jackson” series for the Disney + channel.

Due out next year, the series is based on Rick Riordan’s fantasy novels, “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.”

Police and fire vehicles with “St. Louis” graphics were parked near Old Yale Road and King George Boulevard on Tuesday (Sept. 6), indicating the U.S. city where a key scene in the first book was set.

Twitter user @ohh_ship posted a notice of filming at Holland Park, from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Tuesday, from Burnaby-based Percy Stories Series Ltd., under the title “Mink Golden.”

• SURREY NOW & THEN: Once well forested, Holland Park now filled with summer concerts, festivals



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Film industryfilmingMovies & TV