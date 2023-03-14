Market Days to return to 176th Street

People attend Cloverdale Market Days Aug. 27, 2022. Market Days is returning with five dates in 2023—the first scheduled for May 27. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Market Days are here again. The series of one-day festivals is set to take over 176th Street for five dates in 2023.

Hosted by the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association (CAEA), Cloverdale Market Days returns for one Saturday in each of May, June, July, August, and September.

Paige Hardy, president of CAEA, said Market Days was very successful in 2022 and she hopes that success repeats this year. She added CAEA has been working on 2023 Market Days since late last year.

“We have spent hours applying for grants, been in communication with the City of Surrey, and have their full support again this year,” said Hardy. “Our social media is buzzing and it looks like we are on track to be even bigger than last year.”

Hardy said Market Days is the largest open-air market in Surrey and one of the largest in the Lower Mainland. And CAEA already has a full slate of musicians booked for each market date.

“Our community can expect to see some of the original favorite musicians returning again this year,” noted Hardy.

She said Ranj Singh, Michelle Carlisle, and Jordan Burgess are returning, along with some new faces.

“We are excited to welcome Steve Halfnights and Jada Mackenzie Moore to our market,” she added. “If you were lucky enough last year to experience Colin Sankey and his bass guitar, he will be joining us again this season.”

Hardy said they have a lot of vendors from last year that have chosen to return and they have a lot of new vendors signed up. She said the market has expanded a little bit as they now have room for 150 tents, plus food trucks, and entertainment venues.

She added the festival is a wonderful way to market Surrey.

“This market is so important to our community,” explained Hardy. “It brings awareness to our historical town of Cloverdale and it fills our existing boutiques and restaurants with new customers.”

Hardy said the CAEA, a non-profit, will be selling reusable market bags for a small fee at their Market Days booth.

“We are excited to be able to offer these this year and we encourage everyone to get one, use it to shop at the market, and then reuse it at each future market.”

Cloverdale Market Days can be found on both Instagram and Facebook.

Market Days runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each festival day and is hosted in downtown Cloverdale on 176th Street between 56A Avenue and 58th Avenue. There are five market dates set for 2023: May 27, June 24, July 29, Aug. 26, and Sept. 16.

For more information, including a list of scheduled entertainers, visit cloverdale-ae.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleFarmers marketsFestival