Millie Bobby Brown Announces Engagement To Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has shared the news of her engagement to her boyfriend, Jake Bongiovi, on Instagram.

The Stranger Things star posted a picture of herself wearing an engagement ring alongside Jake, whose father is legendary rocker Jon Bon Jovi. Jake also posted similar pictures on his own Instagram with the caption “Forever” and a white heart emoji. Millie and Jake first met on Instagram, and have since attended several red carpet events together.

Millie, who shot to fame as Eleven in Netflix’s Stranger Things, is set to reprise her role for the last time in the show’s upcoming fifth and final season. She has expressed her gratitude for the opportunity the show has given her and the support of its creators, brothers Matt and Ross Duffer.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and EntertainmentEntertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former WWE superstar Carlito to headline wrestling event during rodeo weekend
Next story
Singer Gordon Lightfoot cancels 2023 concert schedule, citing health

Just Posted

(File Photo: Anna Burns)
Violent sex offender wanted nation-wide arrested in Surrey

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke and B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth. (File photos)
Surrey mayor stands by statements as rivals accuse her of issuing ‘false press release’

Cloverdale’s U18 A1 Colts celebrate after winning a bronze medal at the provincial championships in Salmon Arm in late March. (Photo submitted: Brien Gemmel)
Bronze shines bright for Cloverdale Colts

TEASER PHOTO
Surrey Eagles look to avoid Bulldogs’ bite in second-round matchup starting Friday