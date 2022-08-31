‘Murder on the Orient Express’ features Surrey actors on Langley dinner-theatre stage

‘This is a new script adapted at the request of Agatha Christie’s descendants,’ artistic director notes

A scene from the current Theatre in the Country production of “Murder on the Orient Express.” (Submitted photo)

Surrey-based actors hit the stage in a return of Theatre in the Country productions in Langley.

After a summer off, the company serves a dinner-theatre version of “Murder on the Orient Express” from Sept. 8-24.

“This is a new script adapted at the request of Agatha Christie’s descendants to make the tale more fast-paced, funny and engaging for modern audiences,” explained Reg Parks, the artistic director and producer. “All the great characters remain including the famed Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot.”

The play features Surrey-area actors Cassidy Flyman (as Greta Ohlsson), Hana Shiels (Mary Debenham) and Kelly Thompson (Mrs. Helen Hubbard), among others in the show.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW

For Theatre in the Country, “Murder on the Orient Express” marks the fourth show of the 2022 season, the 10th year for the company.

“The response has been amazing and heartwarming,” Parks noted. “People have flooded back to live theatre with enthusiasm. It has been such fun to see actors back at their craft and patrons enjoying the shared experience once again.”

Show-only tickets are also available for the dinner-theatre production, on the website theatreinthecountry.com, or call 604-259-9737. In Langley the theatre is located at 5708 Glover Rd., off Logan Avenue.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Live theatre