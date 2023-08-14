Music and Meditation event planned at Surrey park Sunday, Aug. 20

Composite photo shows musicians and dancers featured at the Music and Meditation planned in Surrey on Sunday, Aug. 20. (Contributed photo)

The Garden Stage at Bear Creek Park in Surrey will host a five-hour Music and Meditation event this Sunday afternoon (Aug. 20). Admission is free.

Tranformational Theatre Society’s gathering will feature meditative music, Indigenous drumming and dance, meditation workshops and creative activities for children.

Attendees are urged to bring a blanket, picnic lunch and family members to the event, held from noon to 5 p.m.

“Enjoy a music and meditation workshop by multi-instrumentalists The Nair Brothers accompanied by Akaaljot Dhadda on tabla, indigenous dance by the Wild Moccasin Dancers, Gurukul Sitar Ensemble featuring Sharanjeet Singh Mand, activities for children, dandiya dance, henna and more,” says a post on the website transformationaltheatre.com.

“Participate in the Friendship Round Dance and Dandiya Dance on the lawn in the latter part of the day while enjoying the refreshing atmosphere of the gardens of Bear Creek Park.”

Sunday’s event is part of Transformational Theatre’s Music, Movement and Meditation Festival 2023, held until Sept. 17.

Last year’s inaugural Music and Meditation event was held last August over two days, at city hall, on the outdoor plaza there and also City Centre Library. The in-person festival followed a Music and Meditation online concert held in May 2021.

Led by artistic director Linda Chawla, Surrey-based Transformational Theatre aims to do live productions that “uplift and inspire performers and audiences,” says a post on transformationaltheatre.com. “We endeavor to facilitate individual growth and discovery through providing opportunities for community members to engage with the arts in a meaningful way.”



