Music festival upcoming to raise money for Little Campbell River hatchery

A music festival is coming to South Surrey, with the goal of raising funds for a local salmon hatchery’s new facility on higher ground.

Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club’s Little Campbell River Salmon Hatchery has been planned fora couple of years now, with the process expected to start early next year. To continue fundraising efforts, the Salmon Sessions Music Festival is a new venture, that organizers hope to host annually.

“The initial planning (for the festival) started about a year ago and we were approached by Penmar Arts Society and they wanted to do an outdoor music festival and the more they heard about what we were doing, the more they thought we would be the perfect fit for them,” said Diana Barkley, president of the club.

“Our existing hatchery building is nearing the end of its life cycle and we urgently require a new facility to continue our essential work.”

Six musical performances will take place on a stage set up on the outdoor archery field.

With a fundraising goal of $200,000 for phase 2 of the project, Barkley said the team has been able to secure some grants and funds from other efforts, but more is still needed.

The lineup for the event consists of acts, ranging from classic rock, to country, jazz and soul and sounds from different decades.

Participating musicians include West Coast Slackers, who will play country rock, a 1970s style classic rock band called Spendo, Jim’s Boutique bringing ’90s-style rock, a “high-energy country band” called Lawless, a funky band called Big Easy Funk Ensemble and finally, Coco Jafro, promising to bring together funk, jazz, soul and Afro-beats for their set.

“It promises a fantastic lineup of live local B.C. bands, delectable food trucks and a vibrant beverage garden,” reads a release from Semiahmoo Fish and Game Club.

“We’re also going to have the hatchery volunteers on and give people a tour of the hatchery and talk about our operations, if anyone wants to participate in that,” Barkley added.

The hatchery is now waiting on its building permit from the city of Surrey, which they applied for in April, the president said.

Tickets are available to purchase online for the Saturday, Aug. 26 show, playing from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Prices for tickets range from $10 for children 12 years old and younger, $20 for youth aged 13-18 and $40 for adults. Family passes are also available at $100 for two adults and three children. Located at 1284 184 St., there will also be free parking on site, with tickets also available at the door.

“Bring a lawn chair, bring a blanket and sit on the grass while enjoying the music,” Barkley said.

