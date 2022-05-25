‘Music of Anime’ and ‘Opera Lite’ concerts by Surrey City Orchestra players, singers

Music from “Naruto” is featured in a “Music of Anime” concert performed by Surrey City Orchestra, June 5 at Surrey Arts Centre.

Surrey City Orchestra will perform “The Music of Anime” on Sunday, June 5.

In a pair of one-hour concerts, a string quartet of professionals from the orchestra will showcase music from hit animated shows including Naruto, Attack on Titan, Sailor Moon and Studio Ghibli, at 5 p.m. and again at 7:30.

At Surrey Arts Centre’s Studio Theatre, concert-goers can expect an intimate setting.

Anime music is known for its catchy tunes, and every series has an opening theme that crosses pop and orchestral genres.

“Some of the most memorable melodies in recent years have come from film and TV shows, and those writing for anime are really tapping into something incredibly moving,” said Stuart Martin, the orchestra’s music director.

“The concert is fast-paced, dynamic and will capture the imagination of anyone listening. If this is your first time listening to music in a more formal setting, you really couldn’t ask for a better introduction into the world of symphonic music.”

The songs will include “Sparkle” from Your Name and “Blue Bird” from Naruto.

Tickets for the concert are $28 on tickets.surrey.ca, or call 604-501-5500.

Established in 2017, Surrey City Orchestra will also perform two “Opera Lite” concerts Saturday, June 4 at South Surrey’s Mount Olive Lutheran Church (2350 148 St.), with one-hour performances at 5 and 7:30 p.m.

The concert will feature local singers Melanie Krueger (soprano) and Martin Renner Wallace (tenor), with piano and members of the orchestra. Included will be familiar arias Nessun Dorma, and O mio babbino caro, mixed with Maria, and Tonight, from West Side Story. The instrumentalists will also perform the famous Barber of Seville Overture, made even more famous by the Bugs Bunny cartoon.

“There is no denying that the voice cuts directly to your soul,” said Martin. “Both Melanie and Martin are expert storytellers and there is no better setting than the warm hall at Mount Olive. Opera has the ability to connect cultures through its stories, whether triumphant or tragic – and this concert will do just that.”

Tickets are $25 plus tax at the door and on surreycityorchestra.org.



