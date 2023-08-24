New 91 North Records to focus on Canadian artists’ blend of Indian, Western sounds

Karan Aujla among first musicians amplified by Warner Music’s new joint venture

Ikky, Karan Aujla and Jonita Gandhi at the launch of 91 North Records in Toronto on Aug. 22, 2023. (Photo courtesy Warner Music Canada)

Some Surrey-area musicians and music fans will certainly be on the radar of 91 North Records, a new joint venture that aims to support artists of South Asian heritage.

Canadian-based Punjabi musicians Karan Aujla and Jonita Gandhi are the first artists to sign with the fledgling record company, launched by Warner Music Canada and Warner Music India in Toronto on Tuesday, Aug. 22.

91 North will be guided by artist/producer Ikky, as creative director, who has worked with artists including Diljit Dosanjh, Sidhu Moose Wala and others.

“I’ve always been fascinated by the blending of Indian and Western sounds into culturally impactful, innovative music,” Ikky said in a news release.

“91 North Records exists to elevate artists pursuing this fusion. Punjabi and South Asian music already competes worldwide, and I’m thrilled to collaborate with emerging talents, showcasing and amplifying what they have to offer. This is no experiment, it’s the future.”

The label name references both countries with a nod to India’s country code and Canada’s geographical location. The logo is inspired by India’s national flower, the lotus.

This month the 26-year-old Aujla released a new album, Making Memories, and is starting to hit it big with his blend of hip-hop and South Asian sounds. Born in India, he once worked in Surrey as a longshoreman, according to a Wikipedia post.

With “Try Me” and other songs, Aujla boasts “the perfect fusion of western sounds and traditional Punjabi language,” according to Warner hype.

There are almost 2.6 million people of South Asian heritage living in Canada, Warner Music Canada notes, “and a new generation of artists from these communities are starting to have a massive impact in the country and internationally.

“There is also a strong musical connection between the South Asian diaspora in Canada and the subcontinent. Three of the top 10 tracks in India in 2022 were by Punjabi-Canadian artists, according to IFPI figures.”

Executives with Warner Music sound excited about 91 North Records, which is “dedicated to celebrating and amplifying Indian culture,” said Kristen Burke, president of the company’s Canadian division.

“There is an incredible new generation of talent rising, influenced by their South Asian heritage, and we want to make sure these artists are represented both here and around the world,” Burke stated.

“This new venture allows artists to be truly authentic, and our global network gives us the opportunity to showcase their culture on a global stage.”



