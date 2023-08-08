New Vietnamese textile exhibit now open at the Museum of Surrey in Cloverdale

An exhibit about textile art from Vietnam’s highlands is now on at the Museum of Surrey. A woman’s waist sash (left), a loincloth (middle), and a middle waistband is seen in a display case at the museum. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

A new community treasures exhibit has opened at the Museum of Surrey.

Called, “Exploring the Art of Textiles in Vietnam’s Highlands,” the exhibit offers a glimpse into some unique textile art from some of Vietnam’s remote regions.

The diminutive exhibit opened without fanfare over the summer and will only run until Sept. 3.

“This exhibit highlights some traditional techniques and styles of dress found among Vietnam’s many unique cultural communities,” notes a post on the museum’s webpage.

The pieces were collected by Michael and Kim Howard when they were conducting field research in past years while in Vietnam.

According to the post, Michael Howard is an anthropologist who was a professor at Simon Fraser University and Kim Howard worked as a dancer and choreographer with Vietnam’s National Theater of Song, Dance, and Music.

“Together their research includes the fibers employed, the weaving and decorative techniques used, and the styles of dress, including those that were no longer in use or appeared to be on the verge of disappearing.”

The Museum of Surrey has posted a virtual tour of the exhibit online, which can be accessed by visiting the museum’s webpage (under the City of Surrey website). Once there, click on “Exhibitions” and then scroll down and click on “Discover Community Treasures.” Under “Exploring the Art of Textiles in Vietnam’s Highlands,” click on “Take Virtual Tour.”

The Community Treasures exhibit runs until Sept. 3 at the Museum of Surrey, 17710 56A Avenue. Entrance is free. To find out more info, contact the museum at 604-592-6956, or via museum@surrey.ca, or visit surrey.ca.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Museum of Surrey