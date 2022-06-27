‘Next level of luxury’ at Surrey movie theatre with heated recliner seats for groups of 2 and 3

An example of new Premiere Seating installed at Surrey’s Landmark movie theatre, located in the Guildford area. (Photo: landmarkcinemas.com)

Landmark Cinemas has installed new “Premiere Seating” at its movie theatre in Surrey as part of a Canada-wide rollout by the Calgary-based company.

Seats at the Guildford-area theatre offer “the added luxury and personal space of two or three heated recliner seats with power adjustable headrests, side table and coat hook wrapped in a personal privacy enclosure,” the company says in a news release posted to landmarkcinemas.com.

“Premiere Seats offer guests a significant increase in personal space and a relaxing, disruption-free movie experience.”

The “experience” is available for groups of two or three people, according to an email from the company’s media relations office.

“The press kit… includes photos of our seating experience for two,” the rep says. “Our seating experience for three is the same – just with the extra seat. It was our intention with the 3-seater experience to make it easier for families or friend groups to sit together without being separated by the privacy enclosure.”

In 2017, power recliner seats were installed at Landmark Cinemas in Guildford and also Cineplex Cinemas Strawberry Hill.

The new Premiere Seating at Landmark is part of a national expansion that involves nine additional theatres across Western Canada and Southern Ontario, including Surrey and New Westminster.

Landmark CEO Bill Walker said recliner seating “transformed the movie-going experience, and now Premiere Seating offers the next level of luxury. When combined with the brilliant audiovisual presentation of Laser Ultra, our guests truly have the ultimate movie-going experience.”

Founded in 1965, Landmark is considered Canada’s second largest motion picture/theatre exhibition company, a subsidiary of Kinepolis Group NV, Belgium.

Movies currently showing at Landmark theatres include Disney Pixar’s Lightyear, Elvis, Thor: Love and Thunder, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Top Gun: Maverick and Jurassic World: Dominion.



