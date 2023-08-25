Ninth annual ‘Scarecrow Stroll’ returns to Art’s Nursery in Port Kells

Josephine poses for a picture with some Peanuts scarecrows during the annual Scarecrow Stroll at Art’s Nursery in 2022. This year’s stroll begins Sept. 23 and is once again raising money for several charities. (Photo: submitted)

The annual scarecrow festival is returning.

Art’s Nursery will host its ninth annual “Scarecrow Stroll” from Sept. 23 until Halloween.

A media release from Art’s says the annual stroll is “a fun, family-friendly community event” supporting local charities.

“The Art’s Nursery Scarecrow Festival is a highly anticipated annual event, designed to bring families, as well as your furry friends, together in a vibrant celebration of creativity and community spirit,” notes a post on artsnursery.com.

Organisers say the event promises something for everyone as scarecrows cover every genre imaginable.

“Prepare to be amazed as you enter a whimsical wonderland filled with scarecrows, pop up pumpkin patches, delightful melodies, and boundless joy,” the post says. “Take a leisurely stroll through this magical realm and find yourself completely immersed in the essence of the season.”

More than 60 “creative and crazy” scarecrows will be on display. Each scarecrow is sponsored by local businesses and they are set up at various locations all over Art’s property. Art’s encourages visitors to stroll around and find them all.

“Of course, the true stars of the festival are the scarecrows themselves,” the post continues. “These unique and imaginative creations will leave you in awe as you witness the astounding creativity and craftsmanship that goes into each one. From traditional scarecrows that pay homage to your the past and childhood to contemporary interpretations that push the boundaries of artistic expression, the scarecrows will amaze and inspire, offering a visual feast for the eyes.”

Visitors are also encouraged to join in the “Scarecrow Scavenger Hunt” while strolling around the grounds.

As part of this year’s event, Art’s is hosting an “Upcycle Challenge” where they challenge local high schools to build scarecrows entirely from recycled materials.

Art’s will have “take & make” kits available for purchase so “families can have fun together making their own scarecrow to decorate at home or in your garden.”

There is also an urban pumpkin patch that visitors can wander through.

“A fantastic assortment of pumpkins will be available for purchase on site as well as flowering plants, ornamental gourds, and other decorating items for your home,” notes the meda release.

“We are very excited to continue with our Scarecrow Stroll this season and trust that it will be a continued success.”

Art’s will also host live music and an assortment of food trucks at the festival.

Art’s supports several charities through the festival and this year the company will donate all proceeds to: the Inclusion Langley Society, the Pacific Parklands Foundation, and the Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (OWL).

Inclusion Langley Society provides a wide range of services and supports to children and youth with developmental disabilities and adults with intellectual disabilities. OWL is a non-profit organization that rescues injured and orphaned raptors. And the Pacific Parklands Foundation raises funds to raise awareness about the Lower Mainland’s regional parks.

Art’s Scarecrow Stroll is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Art’s is located at 8940 192nd Street. Food trucks and live music will run on weekends during the Scarecrow Stroll from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the last date being Oct. 29.



